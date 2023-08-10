Why The Chi fans can't get enough of Papa

From the very beginning, The Chi has garnered rave reviews for its cultural relevance and nuanced take on life in Chicago, while keeping viewers captivated with the onscreen drama, a trend continuing with The Chi season 6.

However, even with many of the storylines rooted in relationship problems, family conflict and the serious issues that arise from the growing pains of life, there's always been one character fans can rely on for some comedic relief. We're talking of course about Stanley Jackson (Shamon Brown Jr.), better known as Papa.

No matter what's going on in The Chi, Papa manages to win fans over with his ability to remain unbothered, his unwavering commitment to living life as he sees fit and his sage words of advice that are as much funny as they are wise. Over the years he's said numerous memorable one-liners. Rather than recap them all, we decided to let this highlight reel prove our point.

Simply put, viewers can't get enough of Papa because he's the hilariously needed nucleus of the younger generation represented in The Chi. As fans look to see him grow into a young man in the upcoming season (and hopeful beyond), they no doubt want him to remain true to the Papa they've come to know.

With that being said, The Chi season 6 has audiences growing a bit concerned about a potential love triangle disaster brewing between Papa, Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) and Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert). Long story short, at the end of The Chi season 6 premiere episode, Kevin found himself locking lips with Maisha, which is problematic for three big reasons: Maisha is Papa's ex-girlfriend, Kevin is one of Papa's best friends and Papa may or may not be completely over Maisha.

On the surface, a Kevin and Maisha romance just screams trouble. Even if Maisha at first had a crush on Kevin early on in the series before she and Papa became an item, now that she does have that history with Papa, Maisha exploring things with Kevin at this point could lead to a fracture in the friend group.

If there is one bright spot that may signal Papa will be okay with his ex moving on with his friend it's the season 6 introduction of Papa's new coworker at Smokey's. She may be slightly older than him, but his usual confidence appears to be working as he flirts with her. Could a new relationship for Papa be on the horizon? Just maybe.

The Chi fans show their love for Papa

Take a look at just a few of the tweets we found from The Chi fans expressing their love for Papa. We included some tweets talking about the recent show's developments with Papa, Maisha and Kevin. Hint, viewers aren't crazy about a love triangle, but do seem to rooting for Papa and this new girl.

I love me some Papa #TheChiAugust 2, 2023 See more

I love Kev, Tiff, Emmett and his dad, Rob, and PapaI can’t stand Jake, Jemma, or Douda#thechiAugust 10, 2023 See more

Papa got that 19 year old cougar flirting with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #thechiAugust 7, 2023 See more

So now Kev and Myesha is a thing?! He pulled a Jake move and snaked Papa😂😂😂😂 #TheChiAugust 8, 2023 See more

#TheChi I remember Kevin not liking is Maisha when she liked him. He really saw her after Papa did.Not sure how I feel about Kevin somewhat Jake-ing Papa now. Not as bad, but, there Has to be more than 2 available girls in town where they don't have to rotate.August 7, 2023 See more

Kev & Maisha would be wild, because Kev was really hurt behind Jake taking Jemma from him…only for him to turn around & do the same thing to Papa. #TheChiAugust 5, 2023 See more

Aww I like this girl , go ahead Papa! @SHOTheChi #TheChiAugust 7, 2023 See more

Papa with the smooth lines. Forever scoping the honeys. #TheChi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WdlUfXGg0zAugust 5, 2023 See more

The Chi season 6 continues to air on Showtime and streams on Paramount Plus with Showtime along with episodes of the latest seasons of Yellow Jackets, Billions and more.