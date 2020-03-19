Best answer: No, you can't use an Xbox to watch Apple TV+. It is, however, available pretty much everywhere else, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and various smart TV systems.

See the shows: Apple TV+ ($5 a month at Apple)

Now watch them: Apple TV 4K ($179 at Amazon)

Apple streaming originals debut

Apple in November 2019 launched its Apple TV+ streaming service. And it's sort of a mess in terms of branding. "Apple TV" is a hardware platform. It's also an app on all Apple devices. Apple TV+, however, is sort of a subservice that's full of original, exclusive content. And it's not necessarily available on all devices.

Will you be able to use a device you already have, like your gaming console? Can you watch Apple TV+ on Xbox?

Xbox marks the Apple TV+ spot?

Xbox is the center of the living room for gamers who love the system. It's not just for games either; the Xbox One has the power to run any streaming app on the platform. But can you use it to watch Apple TV+ this fall?

Unfortunately, Apple TV+ is not available to watch on Xbox devices. Apple has not included this, or any other gaming console, on the list of devices supporting the service now or in the future.

How to watch Apple TV+ on your TV

Apple has taken a new approach to this service, similar to Apple Music. Instead of locking this content up exclusively to its own hardware, Apple TV+ will be available to watch on some other streaming TV platforms.

If you do want to watch Apple TV+, you will have options even if your Xbox is out. You can watch Apple TV+ on Apple devices with the TV app, including modern iPhones, iPads, and the latest Apple TV devices.

And Apple TV+ is available most everywhere else, including Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and various smart TV systems, like from LG and Samsung, among others.

Why should I care about Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a standalone streaming service with new original shows available from some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From The Morning Show with Jennifer Anniston to Home Before Dar" from Hilde Lysiak, viewers should expect a wide variety of options. Apple TV+ subscriptions will be included with the purchase of Apple devices, including new iPhones and iPads, so a lot of people are going to have the option to access the service right away.

Apple TV+ Watch Apple shows



A streaming service for those who think different



Apple TV+ brings their spin to streaming services, with original shows and miniseries. You get it all for $5 per month, or free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.



Apple TV Plus $4.99 /mth Visit Site at Apple