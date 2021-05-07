Columbus Crew vs. D. C. United live stream: How to watch the MLS from anywhere

Columbus Crew vs. D.C. United is just one of many MLS matches playing this Saturday, May 8, now that the MLS is well underway!

So far, Columbus Crew has drawn both matches they’ve played, successfully fending off both CF Montreal and Philadelphia in 0-0 matches. Currently, they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, on 0-2-0, with 2 points overall.

Meanwhile, D. C. United haven’t gotten off to as consistent a start. Although they secured a 2-1 win over NYC FC on April 18, they went on to suffer a 0-1 loss to New England Revolution, who currently holds the top spot in the league. D. C. United currently sits in 8th place in the league on 1-0-2, with 3 points overall.

Here’s how to watch Columbus Crew vs D. C. United!

How to watch Columbus Crew vs D. C. United in the US

If you want to watch Columbus Crew vs. D. C. United in the U.S, you’ll need to have an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ is the place to be if you’re an MLS fan, as ESPN is showing plenty of games from the top soccer league in the U.S.

ESPN+ access costs $5.99 a month, or you can grab it for an annual plan costing $59.99. Alongside MLS games, you’ll be able to watch loads of matches from all kinds of sports like MMA, rugby, cricket and baseball, as well as soccer from other leagues like Serie A and the Bundesliga.

If you don't already have ESPN+, you should consider subscribing to the Disney+ Bundle. For just $13.99 a month, you’ll get access to everything on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. This basically gets you three streaming services for the price of two.

Columbus Crew vs. D. C. United kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 8.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs D.C. United in the UK

Unfortunately for UK MLS fans, there doesn't appear to be a live stream available for this particular match. Sky Sports only shows select games from the MLS, and they're airing the New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC from 6pm EST on Saturday, 8 May.

FreeSports also shows MLS games, but they're showing Chicago vs Philadelphia from 6:05pm on the same day, too. Unfortunately, you'll have to catch up with Columbus Cred vs D. C. United some other way!