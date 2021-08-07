Galahad vs. Dickens 2 livestream: How to watch Matchroom Fight Camp online from anywhere

Galahad vs. Dickens 2 is bound to be an exciting featherweight championship boxing event, so boxing fans all around the world will want to know how to watch the Galahad vs. Dickens 2 livestream.

Kid Galahad is getting a great opportunity for a second chance at the title he lost in a tight fight with a coin flip decision, and his challenger is someone he has beaten before. This rematch may not be a cake walk for Galahad, because this isn’t the same Jazza Dickens that he stopped back in 2013. Dickens is riding eight wins in a row and victory in the Gold Contract tournament. Who will walk out of this ring with the gold around his waist?

Today, you can get in on the action when you watch Galahad vs. Dickens 2 in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Galahad vs. Dickens 2 live stream fight?

Galahad vs. Dickens 2 will take place on Saturday, August 7 from the Matchroom HQ Garden in Brentwood, Essex in the United Kingdom. The live stream broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Galahad vs. Dickens 2 should start at approximately 5 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Galahad vs. Dickens 2 in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Galahad vs. Dickens 2 Fight Night event will start at 7 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Galahad vs. Dickens 2 expected to fight at approximately 10 p.m BST.

Watch the Galahad vs. Dickens 2 live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be.

How to watch Galahad vs. Dickens 2 live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Galahad vs. Dickens 2 might have been put on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want, or not aired on TV where you could watch it.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like The DAZN Boxing Show as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. DAZN will have Vergil Ortiz vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas on August 14 and Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk on September 25. DAZN will also have more events as part of a Mexico boxing series presented by Canelo Alvarez Promotions, with some of Mexico’s brightest rising stars fighting in their home country.

Galahad vs. Dickens 2 — The Main Event Preview

GALAHAD VS. DICKENS 2 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 2 p.m. • Galahad vs. Dickens 2: approx. 5 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Kid Galahad (17-1) vs. Jazza Dickens (12-4-2) • Fabio Wardley vs. Nick Webb • Alen Babic vs. Mark Bennett • Johnny Fisher vs. Danny Whitaker • Ebanie Bridges vs. Bec Connolly

“Kid Galahad”, a.k.a. Abdul-Bari Awad (27-1) is one of the top British featherweight boxers active, and this fight gives him a second chance to become a World Champion. He fought fellow countryman Josh Warrington in 2019 for this same IBF title, and Galahad suffered his only loss in that fight by split decision. It was a really close fight that could have gone to either fighter, so Galahad hasn’t let it set him back. After a quick bounceback win over Claudio Marrero, he’s got a rematch fight for the vacant title. Can he take care of business against Dickens like he did eight years ago to gain the accomplishment that has eluded him so far?

James “Jazza” Dickens (30-3) is another tough British boxer, and this Liverpool native is no newcomer to challenging for world championships. In 2016, Dickens fought Guillermo Rigondeaux for the WBA Super Junior Featherweight title. Although he suffered only his second loss, he clearly learned a lot from the fight. From 2018 on, Dickens is 8-0 with a European regional title and a win in the Golden Contract tournament. Will this be the Golden opportunity for Jazza to jump to the big time?

How to watch Galahad vs. Dickens 2 live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, boxing is a massively popular sport, so plenty of fans will be excited to live stream their countrymen on in Galahad vs. Dickens 2. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Galahad vs. Dickens 2 in the U.K. on August 7 and more action in the coming months.

How to watch Galahad vs. Dickens 2 live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Galahad vs. Dickens 2 on August 7.