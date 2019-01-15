How fast does your internet need to be for Fubo TV?

You can never have too fast an internet connection, and too low a latency. That's just one of those truisms of life online. So let's not really worry about maximums.

But when it comes to cord-cutting, you do need to consider the minimums. What's the minimum internet speed you need for a service to stream reliably? (And to be clear, there are plenty of other variables here, some that are out of your control.)

These are the suggested speed requirements for Fubo TV :

For 480p resolution: This is the lowest resolution you'll find, and really only intended for smartphones. (And even then it's not great.) For this resolution, Fubo recommends at least 3 Mbps.

For 720p resolution: Good for tablets and TVs, you'll want at least 5 Mbps.

For 1080p resolution: This is the bread and butter of streaming, and Fubo recommends at least 10 Mbps.

For 4K resolution: This is technically still a beta service from Fubo . It recommends at least 25 Mbps for its highest resolution.

Now is a good time for a reminder that Fubo doesn't stream everything in 4K resolution. Again, it's one of those "beta" things that means whatever they want it to mean. Hiccups do happen. And programming in 4K is still pretty sparse. Also: If you've got multiple streams going on in the same home — say, on multiple TVs — you'll need to increase your bandwidth. That's just the way things work.

And this 4K resolution means HDR support, though it's limited to HDR10, which is the open-source flavor of HDR. If you're more of a Dolby Vision kind of person, you'll be left wanting here. But, still, sports in 4K is decidedly better than sports not in 4K.

And you'll need hardware that handles 4K. That includes your TV itself, as well as any streaming box you're using with Fubo. Here's the full list:

Apple TV 4K

Chromecast Ultra

Internet Explorer (latest version)

Safari (latest version)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Roku Premier

Roku Premier+

Roku TV 4K

Roku Ultra

And Android phones with HDR10 displays, including:

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P20

LG V30

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2

But start with your internet speed. It's the key to this whole deal.