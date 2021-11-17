A number of music’s biggest names will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, but in addition to those being honored — because rock & roll doesn't know how to go small — there are some fantastic performances lined up as well. The best news, though, is that you can watch the entire 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 20, from the comfort of your own home.

Entering the hallowed halls of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland this year are none other than Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rungren as performers. In the early influence category Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron are being inducted. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads are being honored for musical excellence. Finally, Clarence Avant is being recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

But that’s not all. The list of performers for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony include Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and more, plus appearances by Angela Bassett, Dave Chapelle, Drew Barrymore and others.

Here is the trailer for the ceremony.

If all this has got you excited for Saturday night, here is how you can watch the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

How to watch 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

HBO will be the exclusive home for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere cable channel is available through many traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services; be sure to check your available channels if you are unsure if yours has it.

However, if you have already cut the cord, there are still options to watch the HBO broadcast of the ceremony, primarily by signing up for the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max offers all content that airs on HBO, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Subscribers to either the $9.99 per month ad-supported version or the $14.99 per month ad-free version of HBO Max can stream the event.

You can access HBO Max through third-party services as well. HBO Max channel add-ons are available on Hulu and YouTube TV.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony should also be available to international viewers where HBO Max is available.