How to watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins live stream Wild Card Series online

A matchup between the North Siders and South Beach is creating excitement among fans who want to learn how to watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins live stream in the Wild Card series this week. The records are close between these two teams, although the Cubs believe they have an Ace up their sleeve to push them to victory.

Here is how you can watch this Wild Card Series online featuring the Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING CUBS VS. MARLINS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Friday, Oct. 2 • Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, Game 2, 2 p.m., ABC Saturday, Oct. 3 • Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, Game 3 (if necessary)

The Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Wild Card series starts on Wednesday, September 30 at 2 p.m. from Wrigley Field in Chicago. Games 1 and 2 of this series will air on ABC, and game 3 will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC.

You can access ABC online on four of the largest live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes local ABC stations for Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins. For $65, the service also has ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network for all the other national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV has many ABC local stations, and they recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has Fox, FS1 and MLB Network. Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, so fans who want to see the American League Playoffs too might be disappointed once it gets to the next round. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Sling TV’s includes a lot of Playoff baseball channels streaming online for only $20 for your first month, but it doesn’t have ABC. That means Sling won’t let you see Cubs vs. Marlins game 1, but you can see lots of the other games. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Wild Card Series Preview

The Chicago Cubs (34-26) won the NL Central pennant and the city of Chicago is electric that both of their baseball teams will be in the playoffs this fall. In fact, the Cubs won two games out of three against the White Sox on the last weekend of the regular season.

Their star is starting pitcher Yu Darvish who led his team in wins (8) ERA (2.01) and strikeouts (93). He may not pitch until game 2 of these series, but if the Cubs can grab the first game, he could be there to give them an early push into the next round.

The Miami Marlins (31-29) ended the regular season with a winning record, and just four games behind the Atlanta Braves. They secured this playoff spot by winning two out of three against the Yankees on the final games of the 2020 season. The team wasn’t a runaway success but they were very well balanced between hitting and pitching.

Third baseman Brian Anderson led the team with 11 home runs and 38 runs batted in while starting pitcher Pablo López started 11 games with only a 3.61 ERA. The Marlins will need to fish the deep waters to find something special needed to win this series.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins live stream Wild Card series will be on BT Sport ESPN channel. Check the schedule on the regular, because it looks like this series’ game one may only show on the schedule time delayed the next morning.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Wild Card Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Wild Card games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.