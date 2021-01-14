Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett hope to have even more fun against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 17.

Football fans across the country will no doubt be intrigued by this matchup. So here's how to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional playoff game, ahead of Super Bowl 2021.

CBS will carry this game at 3:05 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Jan. 17, from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are coming off a week of rest, earned by way of finishing atop the AFC in the regular season. The Browns, meanwhile, upset (and humiliated) their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs' first round last weekend.

The Chiefs are heavily favored to sail past the Browns, but stranger things have happened. Make sure you know how to stream CBS by reading the rest of this post.

How to watch Cleveland vs. Kansas City from anywhere

Being away from home shouldn't mean you can't watch the Browns and Chiefs fight for a spot in the AFC championship this weekend. A virtual private network may be your best friend if you happen to be abroad this weekend. A VPN routes your traffic through a specific country, so it makes it look like your computer is still at home. But which service should you use?

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in the U.S.

There are seemingly increasing numbers of streaming services these days. We don't blame you for not being able to keep up with all of the options. And if you're asking, yes, major streaming services include local channels as part of their packages. That includes CBS All Access, the streaming service from the broadcast giant.

But we're going to suggest giving FuboTV a chance. Why? If you're reading this post, you're likely a sports fan. And FuboTV does sports right, offering local channels as well as ESPN, NFL Network, NBCSN and others.

FuboTV's basic "Family Plan" will cost you $65 per month for more than 100 channels. You can always add extra sports channels for a few extra bucks a month, as well as premium content like Showtime and Starz.

Don't worry about not having enough screens to go around. The Family Plan allows three simultaneous streams, along with 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

If you're still unsure about whether all that is worth it, give FuboTV a spin with a free trial. And yes, you can use the service on popular devices like Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Be sure to double-check that NBC is offered in your area by visiting the FuboTV website. See our full guide to FuboTV.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City divisional round preview

What a couple of weeks for the Cleveland Browns (11-5).

Not only did the long-suffering squad defeat their hated rival Steelers in the last week of the season, but they got to do it all over again in the first round of the playoffs a week later. It was their first playoff win since 1995.

The win was more impressive given that the Browns were playing without several players and head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to have improved this season. He threw three touchdowns and didn't throw an interception against the struggling Steelers last weekend.

But the Browns can't afford to celebrate too much. They'll face a much tougher test in the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2), who are aiming for a second straight trip to the Super Bowl behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for 4,700 yards and 38 touchdowns this year, along with another 300 yards on the ground. He has plenty of options for keeping the Kansas City offense moving, so the Browns will need to score often in order to keep up.

The full NFL divisional round weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL divisional round weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 16

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 17