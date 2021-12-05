How to watch Davis vs. Cruz fight online — Tank takes on Pitbull

Davis vs. Cruz is gearing up to be an exciting lightweight boxing fight — Gervonta “Tank” Davis is the WBA “regular” World Lightweight champion and he’s putting that title on the line against replacement foe and title contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

The Davis vs. Cruz fight night event is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the Pay-Per-View event beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Davis vs. Cruz main event starts at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how you can watch Davis vs. Cruz online from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event championship fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz.

How to watch Davis vs. Cruz in the U.S.

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz is a pay-per-view boxing event, so U.S. sports fans who want to watch will need to order it through Showtime Pay-Per-View. It's not included in the Showtime subscription and you don't have to be a subscriber to sign up for the fight. You can order the Davis vs. Cruz fight directly from Showtime for $74.99 and watch the fight on Showtime's website, TV app, streaming devices, smartphones or tablets. Plenty of options.

Another way to buy the Davis vs. Cruz pay-per-view is via Sling TV. Fans can order the fight for the same price (for $74.99) as on Showtime and you don’t need to be a Sling TV subscriber. If you do choose to subscribe to a Sling TV package, Sling Blue features FS1, which regularly broadcasts boxing events from PBC. For more information, visit Sling TV’s special Davis vs. Cruz website.

The Davis vs. Cruz pay-per-view event is also available through cable and satellite providers including Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and others.

How to watch Davis vs. Cruz in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Davis vs. Cruz bout is available online with FITE TV a specialist sports streaming platform. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. local time, and the Main Event should start at approximately 4 a.m. local time. One for the true fans.

FITE is offering the Davis vs. Cruz boxing event at much a lower price point than many other Pay-Per-View events, the live stream on FITE TV is only $12.99/£10.

How to watch Davis vs. Cruz from anywhere in the world

Not every country is offering the Davis vs. Cruz, either as a pay-per-view event or on a cable service. FITE might have the fight in some countries, but they haven't provided a full list of where it will be available.

Using a VPN can be a good way to watch the fight if you happen to find yourself away from home and not able to access your normal service. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing streaming shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Davis vs. Cruz — The Main Event Preview

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (37-0) is the WBA “regular” lightweight world champion and the WBA “regular” super lightweight champion, but the story of this powerful and exciting boxer is more than a couple of inferior titles. Davis has earned his nickname, because this Tank has had a cannon in his arms as he has won with powerful knockout punches time after time. Only one of his twenty six professional fights has gone to the judges scorecard for a decision. He’s become a star in the sport with his highlight reel finishes. His one-punch KO of Leo Santa Cruz last year became a viral sensation on social media, as the Tank ate hard hit after hit from Cruz before flattening him. Fans are always watching and waiting to see what amazing feat Davis will perform next.

As real as Davis’ talent and stardom are, his titles are unfortunately suspect. At lightweight, the WBA has a Super Champion in the newly crowned George Gambosos Jr. When experts debate if Kambosos is undisputed or not, they compare his belts to the one held by WBC champion Devin Haney, not Davis. At super lightweight, the undisputed champion is Josh Taylor, who holds the WBA Super Championship along with all the other belts too. No one discounts Taylor because everyone gets that these “regular” titles exist to call these title fights and collect sanctioning fees. It’s only a matter of time before Davis is a true world champion again, and the title holders need him more than he needs them.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (31-3-1) is a top ten lightweight boxer and a very brave man who deserves credit for what he’s stepping into. Cruz was not the original opponent announced to fight Gervonta Davis in 2021. Davis was supposed to face interim champion Rolando Romero, but he was removed from the fight after serious secual assault allegations were made against him. That may seem unfair given the serious charges and accusations Davis has faced for many things including domestic violence, but it is what it is.

Cruz is not going to throw away this shot, and he should be ready for it. After years of fantastic fights in his native Mexico, Cruz has won a few big step up fights including his most recent win over former world champion Francisco Vargas in June. Cruz has shown power of his own, beating Diego Magdaleno in just 53 seconds back in 2020. But still his best chances against Davis would be to hold on tight and box the fight of his life for 12 rounds, hoping for a miracle on the cards. But no upset is impossible in this sport; just ask George Gambosos Jr.

Davis vs. Cruz: Schedule and Fight Card

All times shown are Eastern time.

Main Card: 8 p.m. on PPV

The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:

Main Card — Pay Per View

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga