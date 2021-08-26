How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

Sunday, Aug. 29, is fight night as Jake Paul is set to take on Tyron Woodley in a pay-per-view matchup from Cleveland. The fight is the latest for Paul who is attempting to transition from social media influencer to professional boxer.

Jake Paul and his brother Logan have been mixing it up in the ring quite a bit recently. Older brother Logan infamously fought Floyd Mayweather early this summer in an exhibition match (there was no official decision) but that did draw a healthy number of PPV eyeballs. Jake Paul, meanwhile, seems to be a bit more serious in pursuing a professional boxing career. While his first two fights (against YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson) were a bit more gimmicky, his previous fight was against former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul has a 3-0 record in those matches, but the fight against Woodley, a former UFC champion, is slated to be his toughest yet.

Let’s take a look at the matchup, the undercard and how you can watch the eight-round Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight below.

Tale of the Tape: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul, 24, turned pro in boxing in December 2019. His undefeated record is better than his brother Logan’s (0-1-1), but boxing fans have held it against him that he has yet to take on a fighter that would provide a proper challenge. This even occurred with UFC vet Askren, whose specialty was more on his takedowns, which are obviously not allowed in boxing.

While Woodley is a UFC fighter, not a traditional boxer, he brings a kind of power that Jake Paul has not seen yet in any of his matches. Woodley has seven knockouts in 19 career wins (19-7-1 overall record), including a first-round knockout of Robbie Lawler in 2016, where he won the 170-pound world title. But again, this is his first boxing match, so how quickly he was able to learn the different fighting style will be important. At 39, he is also 15 years senior to Jake Paul.

In pure measurement, Paul has the edge as well. Paul stands 6 foot 1 inch with a reach of 76 inches, according to DAZN. Woodley stands 5 foot 9 inches and has a reach of 74 inches. The fight will be in the cruiserweight division, which has a weight limit of 200, but the fighters are believed to be coming in closer to around 190. Official weigh in for the fight will be on Aug. 28.

What are the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard fights?

There will be five fights total as part of the PPV matchup. Here are the other four fights audiences will be able to tune in for. A “C” denotes they are the champ.

Amanda Serrano (C) vs. Yamileth Mercado (unified women’s featherweight titles)

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, (heavyweight)

Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchyk, (welterweight)

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, (cruiserweight)

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley in the U.S.

The pay-per-view broadcast for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 29. Showtime PPV is handling the broadcast of the fight, pricing it at $59.99. Showtime PPV is available from all traditional cable and satellite providers. The fight will also be streamed via Showtime.com or the Showtime app.

Showtime is also available on additional TV services, including FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu and YouTube TV. It is available either as a channel add-on with a monthly fee or as part of an upgraded channel package. Once you have Showtime on one of these services, you can also order the pay-per-view broadcast through them.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley in the U.K.

U.K. and Ireland boxing fans can also tune in live to see the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. Things get going a little later across the pond, as the broadcast is slated to start at 1 a.m. BST, with BT Sport Box Office providing the PPV. On the plus side, it will be cheaper than it is in the States, with U.K. viewers able to watch for £16.95 and those in Ireland needing to pay £29.99.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley from anywhere

Anyone from around the world can tune into fight night this week is they utilize a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.