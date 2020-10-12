How to watch Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints online

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll try to lead his team to a winning record Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If you're trying to find out how to watch the Los Angeles Chargers at the New Orleans Saints, you've come to the right place.

Like most of the other Monday night games this season, this game will be broadcast by ESPN Monday, Oct. 12, at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Luckily for those who have forsaken cable and satellite, major streaming services carry ESPN. The only tough part is picking which one is right for you.

Let's take a look at your choices.

How to watch the Chargers at Saints

Given ESPN's status as the worldwide leader in sports, you're bound to find it on many different platforms.

YouTube TV, for one, costs $65 per month and offers ESPN as well as local broadcast channels and NFL Network, giving you plenty of options for watching football. It also gives you the option of getting NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports-related channels for an extra $11 per month.

Likewise, FuboTV includes some local channels and ESPN, and also offers a sports add-on that includes NFL RedZone. It's basic "family" plan also costs $65 per month, and its sports add-on comes with a $11 per month price tag.

Sling's Orange package includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers an add-on option that includes NFL RedZone, making it a more affordable option if you're trying to save a few bucks. But note that Sling Orange doesn't include channels on Sling Blue, such as NFL Network. You could get both for $45 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now both cost $55 per month and include ESPN on their channel lineups, as well as local channels.

Be sure to punch in your zip code on the website of your preferred streaming service to see what local channels are offered in your area.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Chargers at Saints preview

Week 5 will find the New Orleans Saints (2-2) trying to build some momentum after they squeaked out a high-scoring win in Detroit last week. They'll host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3), who have been somewhat scrappy despite a losing record early in the season.

The Chargers are led by a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert, who has played pretty well despite losing his only three games as a starter. He'll face off against veteran and future Hall of Fame inductee Drew Brees, who is hoping for another run at a championship late in his career.

The last time the Chargers beat the Saints in 2004, Brees was actually their quarterback. He left for New Orleans before the 2006 season, after which he became one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and won a Super Bowl in 2010.

While the Chargers aren't expected to make much noise this season, given they share the same division as the Super Bowl-defending Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints are in the hunt for the NFC South title against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If history is any indication, this matchup between the Saints and Chargers should be a high-scoring affair. That's a safe bet this time around, given the amount of offensive weapons each team boasts. But you'll have to tune in to find out if the fireworks will fly.