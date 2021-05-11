How to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City live online

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (Right) celebrates after scoring Man Utd's second goal against Aston Villa on May 9, 2021.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City is the next big match in the Premier League. Although Manchester City still remains just one win away from winning the league, Manchester United could delay their win yet again if they perform well tonight.

Manchester United enter this game having just dealt fellow EPL side Aston Villa a savage blow, beating them 3-1 on Sunday, May 9. They’ve got an impressive lead ahead of the rest of the league for second place, and will need to win every match they’ve got lined up to prevent Man City confirming their league win for the 20/21 season. Manchester United goes into the match on 20-10-4, with 70 points overall.

Leicester City, meanwhile, just suffered a 4-2 loss against Newcastle in last Friday night’s six goal stunner. If the Foxes defeat Man United, then Manchester City can finally be crowned as the winners of the Premier League this season, so there’s a lot riding on this match. Leicester City go into this match in 4th place in the league on 19-6-10, with 63 points overall.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City online!

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in the US

If you're living in the US and want to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City, you'll be able to find it on NBCSN. If you're paying for a cable TV package you can stream NBC Sports Network with the NBC Sports app, or you can find the channel on live TV services like fuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City kicks off in the U.S. at noon Eastern.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in the UK

UK viewers won’t need to do much hunting around to watch the match, either, as Manchester United vs Leicester City will be available to anyone with a BT Sport subscription. BT Sport will be showing Manchester United vs. Leicester City exclusively on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, and subscribers will be able to watch on TV or stream the game live via the BT Sport app.

If you don’t have it already, BT Sport is the dedicated Sports network and app from the British telecoms company. They show a huge range of sports including football, F1, rugby, American football, boxing, cycling, baseball, UFC and WWE, to name but a few.

If you’re not a BT Sport subscriber already, you can grab a 30-day BT Sports pass for £25 a month. Head over to the BT Sport website for all the details.

Manchester United vs. Leicester City kicks off in the UK at 6 p.m. BST.