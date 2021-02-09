How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool in the Champions League

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool (right) fails to stop Mason Greenwood of Manchester United shooting past him January 24th in the FA Cup.

The UEFA Champions League returns in February with the first leg of the round of 16. In this stage, each of the remaining 16 teams plays another team twice, with the team that scores the most overall goals progressing to the quarter-finals.

We’ve already lost plenty of teams in the Champions League group stages. Since there are now only premium-tier teams left in the competition, the round of 16 will produce some amazing match-ups, including RB Leipzig v Liverpool.

Liverpool has performed pretty well in the group stages. Most of their matches have been convincing victories including a stunning 5-0 win over Serie A team Atalanta. They are currently at the top of Group D, sitting on 4-1-1, with 13 points overall.

RB Leipzig has had a similar record. They got revenge on Manchester United with a 3-2 victory on December 8th after their 5-0 loss, and have had two very close matches with French side PSG too. Currently, RB Leipzig is tied with PSG for first place in Group H on 6-0-2, with 12 points overall.

With both teams performing at similar levels, who will have the edge when they face off?

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool anywhere in the world

If you’re not going to be home but still want to catch Leipzig vs Liverpool, your best bet will be to tune in with a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network lets you divert your network data through a server located in another country of your choice. This makes it look like your computer is in a different country, so you can access region-locked content. So, if you normally watch sports in the States but you’ve found yourself somewhere else, it looks like your computer is still in the US.

The one caveat is that you need to be able to trust your VPN of choice is handling your data securely. That's because all your network traffic —whether encrypted or not—is being handled by a third party. We recommend ExpressVPN for exactly this reason.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool in the U.S.

If you’re wanting to watch the Champions League in the US, you’ll need to be watching on CBS. CBS will televise an occasional Champions League game, but your best bet is to tune in with CBS All Access.

CBS All Access will show every single match this season; not just highlight reels, but full games. CBS All Access costs just $5.99 a month (or $9.99 to remove ads from on-demand content). This subscription also gets you access to a whole host of content including everything from the Star Trek Universe, The Twilight Zone and The Good Fight.

If you’re after Spanish-language coverage, you can catch the Champions League on TUDN. TUDN used to be called Univision Deportes and it shows plenty of football including Liga MX as well as the Champions League.

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool starts at 3:00pm EST on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool in the UK

BT Sport has the exclusive broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League in the UK.

Whilst that does mean you might have to pick up an additional streaming service to watch in the UK, you’ll be able to catch the match on a variety of platforms.

You can either get BT Sport with a 24-month BT TV contract for £10/ month or get 30 days of BT Sport access without a contract for £25. BT Sport doesn’t just get the Champions League, though. It also shows a great range of Premier League, FA Cup, Bundesliga and Women’s Super League matches, too!

You can watch BT Sport on iOS and Android devices, on Smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Android TV and on Amazon Fire TV.

BT Sport is also available to watch NOW TV, where you also have the option of picking up a Sky Sports Pass to broaden your football coverage even more!

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool starts at 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.