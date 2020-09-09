How to watch Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids live stream online

Time is ticking on an unlikely 2020 MLS season, so this Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids matchup is crucial to the final standings. Each of these teams has struggled as of late, but their recent matchup should be a strong indicator of the outcome. Still, there’s a lot more to the matchup than a simple repeat of their previous meeting.

To catch all of the action on Saturday night, you’ll need access to ESPN’s premier streaming service — ESPN+. There are a variety of subscription options including a triple-threat bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu at a discounted rate compared with the individual subscriptions. But more on that later; Let’s get to the fun part first.

What to watch for in the Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids matchup:

Despite keeping it close in the first half of their previous matchup in the Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids series, momentum shifted coming out of the break. The insertion of midfielder Maikel Chang for Real Salt Lake was critical in generation enough offense for a victory.

An own-goal in the first half by Aaron Herrera gave the Colorado Rapids a chance at keeping up with their competitor, tying it up at 1-1 through the early portion. However, Chang’s fiery second-half is what separated Salt Lake from Colorado. At the 76-minute mark, Chang scored an unassisted goal to give his team a one-score advantage with plenty of time left to go.

Things remained quiet until the 85-minute mark when Chang garnered his first assist to midfielder Corey Baird for Real Salt Lake’s third score of the contest. This was followed up shortly after with another assist from Chang to Justin Meram at the 89-minute mark as the game began to wind down. This was a huge victory for Real Salt Lake — The club sits just behind LAFC with only a few games remaining. Even if they can’t make it to the postseason, these moral victories would bode well for a club with some internal issues.

Team owner Dell Loy Hansen recently condemned his team’s decision to boycott in solidarity with other professional sports teams. Players across sports decided to stand with Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times during an altercation with Wisconsin police. Dell Loy Hansen's clash with his players was followed up with allegations of racist comments by Hansen and the notion that he'll sell his team.

Regardless of how that situation turns out, this is a huge moment for the RSL players. At this point, Colorado is simply playing for pride.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids:

