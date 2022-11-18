The 2022 class being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is quite the eclectic group, but few could argue their credentials. As has become tradition, their enshrinement into history will be celebrated with a massive event featuring some of music's biggest names and you can join in and watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony from the comfort of your home.

On Saturday, November 19, a broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony gives fans a chance to see this year's inductees — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon — receive the honor. Also inducted as part of the event are Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

In addition to the honorees, other figures attending the event include Robert Downey Jr., Janet Jackson, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo, John Mellencamp, Lenny Kravitz, The Edge, Dr. Dre, Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Brandi Carlisle and Zac Brown Band.

Here is the trailer for the ceremony.

FYI, this is a taped broadcast of the event that took place on November 5, but it's the first time that it is being shown to anyone who was not in attendance

How to watch 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

HBO is the exclusive home for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 19, at 8 pm ET/PT. The premiere cable channel is available through many traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services; be sure to check your available channels if you are unsure if yours has it.

However, if you have already cut the cord, there are still options to watch the HBO broadcast of the ceremony, primarily by signing up for the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max offers all content that airs on HBO, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Subscribers to either the $9.99 per month ad-supported version or the $14.99 per month ad-free version of HBO Max can stream the event.

You can access HBO Max through third-party services as well. HBO Max channel add-ons are available on Hulu and YouTube TV.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is also available to international viewers where HBO Max is available. The broadcast does not look to be available for UK audiences.