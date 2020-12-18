How to watch Spurs vs. Leicester online in the Premier League

Leicester City just suffered a devastating 2-0 loss to Everton on Dec. 16, so they’ll be desperate to clinch a win over Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday. A win would see Leicester climb to second place in the Premier League, just a couple of overall points behind Liverpool.

With the gap so small between all five teams, this Sunday’s match is definitely not to be missed. Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Leicester this weekend.

How to watch Spurs vs. Leicester from anywhere

If you won’t be home this Sunday but don’t want to miss Leicester take on Spurs, you’ll need a little help in the form of a VPN. If you don’t know how they work, a Virtual Private Network routes all your personal network traffic through servers in your country of choice.

This makes it appear to your service provider that your computer is also in that country, so you can gain access to any region-locked content from that area.

You do need to be able to trust your VPN provider as all your network traffic - encrypted or not - will be running straight through it. We’re fans of ExpressVPN for exactly this reason.

Best VPN for football ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the Premier League this season — from anywhere in the world.View Deal

How to watch Spurs vs. Leicester in the United States

If like many others, you’ve started following the Premier League in the States, this is a match you can’t miss.

To watch Spurs v Leicester in the US, you’ll need to be on NBCSN. You can also view the game on the NBC Sports App, or via the NBCSports website, NBCSports.com.

The match starts at 9:15 a.m. EST.

Watch Premier League on Sling TV! Sling TV is one of the most affordable ways to watch live TV in the United States, and that includes the Premier League on NBCSN. You can find that sports channel on the Sling Blue track for $30 a month, but you might well want to check out Sling Orange as well — you can get both tracks for just $40 a month.View Deal

How to watch Spurs vs. Leicester in the UK

It’s pretty hard to get into a stadium to watch your favourite team play in the UK at the moment, so your best option is watching at home.

There’s a lot of competition for showing Premier League football in the UK, but to see Spurs v Leicester, you’ll need to be subscribed to Sky Sports. The match will play on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Ultra HD.

You can also watch Spurs v Leicester via the Sky Now TV Sky Sports pass on NOW TV, with no cable fees whatsoever. You can choose between two different Sky Now TV Sky Sports passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99 or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 2:15 pm in the UK.