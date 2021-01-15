How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints in an NFC Divisional playoff

Drew Brees and Tom Brady after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 on Nov. 8, 2020.

When we last saw the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the same field, with two future first-ballot Hall of Famers facing off, Drew Brees had just embarrassed the Tom Brady and the Bucs 38-3, in a way that would only be eclipsed by the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs.

Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Brady managed three interceptions and no scores.

Might the tables somehow be turned when the Saints and Bucs battle it out on Sunday, Jan. 17, in their Divisional playoff matchup? Or will we see the sort of proper back-and-forth that is more befitting of a postseason game?

Only one way to find out. Here's how to watch Tampa Bay and New Orleans on Sunday.

How to watch the Bucs and Saints from anywhere

This AFC divisional game starts at 6:40 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 17. The game will be broadcast on the Fox network.

But if you're not in your usual neck of the woods and still want to watch the game, a VPN might be the right way to go.

A virtual private network allows you to use your usual streaming service by tunneling all of your network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country — say, the United States. Then you can watch the Bucs and Saints on Fox just as easily as if you were at home.

You just need to make sure that you're using a VPN you can trust, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be traversing it. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Saints and Buccaneers NFL playoff game in the United States

If you're in the U.S. and you're looking to watch the Saints and Bucs, you've got options.

First, however, are the particulars. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Eastern time — that's 3:40 p.m. on the West Coast. The game will be broadcast on the Fox network.

If you're looking to stream the game, we recommend checking out FuboTV. A few reasons for that: First is that FuboTV has a seven-day free trial on its Fubo Family plan, so you can kick the tires before you buy. Second is that the Fubo Family plan weighs in at $65 a month for about 100 channels, which is comparable to other streaming services. Third is that FuboTV is one of the only ways to watch live sports in upscaled 4K resolution in the United States. (The Saints-Bucs game isn't being done in 4K, but other sports will be.)

Just make sure FuboTV has your local Fox affiliate.

FuboTV also is available on every major streaming platform, like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, and on the web.

A couple other options for watching the Saints and Bucs in the U.S.:

Use the Fox Sports app: You'll be able to stream the game this way as well — but you'll need a login to do so. If you already have a streaming service or cable subscription, you can use that.

You'll be able to stream the game this way as well — but you'll need a login to do so. If you already have a streaming service or cable subscription, you can use that. Use an over-the-air antenna: If you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate, you'll be able to watch the game over the air.

How to watch the Saints and Bucs in the UK

For our friends staying up late in the United Kingdom — the game will start at 11:40 p.m. local time — you've got a couple options for watching the Saints and Bucs.

First is Sky Sports, which has every playoff game, as well as Super Bowl 2021.

There's also NOW TV, which makes watching the NFL in the UK a simple proposition.

The full NFL divisional round weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL divisional round weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 16

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC

