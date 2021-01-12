Buffalo Bills are hopeful that their team can advance past the surging Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16.

The second round of the NFL playoffs are here, so let's make sure you know how to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

NBC will broadcast this game at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Jan. 16, from Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Both the Ravens and Bills have won at least their last six games in a row, making them two of the hottest teams in the league heading into the playoffs. Both are led by young and talented quarterbacks, which should make for a tantalizing matchup.

The winner of this one goes on to the AFC Championship, and the winner of that heads to Super Bowl 2021.

But if you're going without cable, satellite or an antenna, you'll have to find a way to watch this divisional round game. Luckily, we have you covered.

How to watch Baltimore vs. Buffalo from anywhere

Say you're abroad but you want to make sure you catch the Ravens and Bills battle on NBC. Don't worry, a VPN might help you out. Essentially, a virtual private network can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on NBC but you're abroad, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home.

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's got a free trial, and it's super-easy to use on any of your devices. And it makes it possible to watch your favorite football team no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN makes it easy to watch your favorite sports no matter where you are, because it makes it possible for your internet traffic to be routed through your home country — even if you're on the road somewhere. It's safe, it's secure, it's easy to use, and it's got a free trial, so you can make sure it's the right VPN for you. (Hint: It will be.)View Deal

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game in the U.S.

Don't fret if you don't have a way to watch NBC. As long as you have an internet connection, major streaming services will have you covered with an offering of local channels, including NBC.

While there are plenty of options out there, sports fans may want to consider FuboTV. On top of local channels, FuboTV includes popular sports channels like ESPN and NFL Network.

The most basic FuboTV plan, known as the Family Plan, includes more than 100 channels and costs $65 per month. And if that's not enough content, you can chip in a few extra bucks a month for more sports channels and premium offerings like Showtime and Starz.

If you have trouble sharing, don't worry because FuboTV's Family Plan also allows three simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

Give FuboTV a spin with a free trial. And don't worry about whether it'll work on your devices, because it's available on popular platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV.

Be sure to double-check that NBC is offered in your area by visiting the FuboTV website. See our full guide to FuboTV.

Baltimore vs. Buffalo divisional round preview

The Ravens and the Bills made it to the second round of the playoffs by winning in close games during the wild card round.

The Bills managed to win their first playoff game in more than two decades when they edged the Indianapolis Colts 27-24. Their young star quarterback Josh Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading his team in rushing with 54 yards and a score.

The win represented the Bills' seventh straight win. The last time they lost was in mid-November when the Arizona Cardinals scored on a last-second desperation touchdown throw.

Not to be outdone, the Ravens have won six straight games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won his first playoff game in his career, leading his team with 136 yards and one touchdown on the ground to make up for a lackluster day throwing the football.

The winner of this game will advance to the AFC championship game and face the winners of the Browns and Chiefs.

This will be the first time these two teams have met this season, so make sure you have access to NBC to catch all of the action.

The full NFL divisional round weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL divisional round weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 16

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 17