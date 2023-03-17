How to watch the England vs Ireland Six Nations Rugby game online

This year's iteration of the Six Nations Rugby tournament is winding down, and now all six teams only have one game left to play, but Ireland vs England is bound to be the one everyone's talking about.

Ireland are looking all set for a grand slam this year, as they've won their four previous games, and if they beat England they could take home that illustrious title. The country is also the host of the game, with the showdown taking place in Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

If you're keen to watch the Ireland vs England Six Nations Rugby game, this guide will show you how and where to tune in, wherever you are in the world. We'll also run you through some key details, like where the game is taking place.

How to watch England vs Ireland in the UK

If you're in the UK, the England vs Scotland match begins at 5 pm on Saturday, though the broadcast begins at 4:30.

You can watch the game on ITV1, and if you don't have access to a TV at the time, you can also use ITVX to stream ITV's channels over the internet, so you can watch on your computer or tablet or smartphone.

If you're a really big Six Nations fan, ITV1 is showing France vs Wales immediately prior, and that game begins at 2:15 pm.

How to watch England vs Ireland everywhere else

If you're a rugby fan but you're going to be away from home during the new series or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How to watch England vs Ireland in the US

In the US, the England vs Scotland game begins at midday ET/9 am PT.

Your best bet for watching the rugby game is via streaming service Peacock, as the $4.99-per-month streaming service is showing the Six Nations Rugby games on its platform.

The game is also airing on CNBC, so if you have access to that channel, you're already sorted. Certain live TV streaming services include CNBC including Sling TV (with its News Extra add-on bundle), Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV.

What you need to know about the England vs Ireland rugby game

Where does England vs Ireland take place? England vs Scotland takes place in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Each of the six nations offers one stadium to host games, and Dublin is Ireland's. This 51,700-capacity arena is the second-largest stadium in Ireland, but the biggest used for rugby games.