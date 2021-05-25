Scott Dixon won the pole for the 105th Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 30 on NBC.

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is ready and raring to go, back in its typical Memorial Day Weekend time slot — May 30 this year — after it was forced to run in August 2020 because of the pandemic.

Another sign that things are getting back to normal is that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will once again have fans for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Fans will be allowed at up to 40% capacity for the venue, which equates to about 135,000. In 2020 the race took place without any fans in the stands.

In addition to safety precautions being installed at the track, including the wearing of masks at all times, IMS has been serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site and has worked with NTT IndyCar Series on a media campaign to encourage race day attendees to get vaccinated.

“The number-one thing fans can do to ensure a great Race Day is get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said. “We continue to offer vaccinations at IMS and will be extending our mass vaccination clinic throughout the Month of May. This is all part of the effort to continue getting Indiana back on track.”

It will be great to see fans back in the stands at IMS, cheering along with the roar or the engines. But for those who won’t be attending the Indy 500 in person, here are the ways you can watch.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the United States

The Indy 500 will once again be live for U.S. audiences on NBC, the second year after making the switch from ABC in 2020. Coverage for the race will begin at 11 a.m. ET on May 30, with the starting flag being waved at 12:45 p.m.

For those who have cut the cord, NBC is readily available on all major live TV streaming platforms in the U.S.

NBC will also stream the Indy 500 on Peacock Premium, which is the new streaming home for IndyCar. In addition to the race, viewers can watch practice and other ancillary content for the Indy 500 on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99/month.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the United Kingdom

Open-wheel racing fans in the U.K. will be able to tune into the Indy 500 on Sky Sports F1. Sky Sports coverage has already included qualifying and will include the final practice session — called “Carb Day” — on May 28 at 4 p.m. GMT.

Race day coverage will begin at 3:45 p.m. GMT, with the race getting underway at 5:45 p.m. GMT.

How to watch the Indy 500 in Canada

Sportsnet will once again be the home for the Indy 500 for Canadian audiences, carrying the race on SportsNet 360, Sportsnet World and SN Now.

Who's on the pole for the Indy 500?

For the fourth time in his career, Scott Dixon has won the pole for the Indy 500, qualifying with a four-lay average speed of 231.685 mph. Dixon is the reigning NTT IndyCar Series champion.

Dixon’s pole win ties him with Rex Mays, A.J. Foyt and Helio Castroneves for the second-most poles in Indy 500 history - the record belongs to Rick Mears, with six. Dixon previously won the Indy 500 from the pole position in 2008.

Joining Dixon on the front row will be Colton Herta, who qualified with an average speed of 231.655 mph, and Rinus VeeKay, who came in at 231.511 mph. The entire starting field can be viewed here.