How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans catches a pass in front of Shaq Thompson of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Football fans looking for how to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have plenty of streaming options to catch this Monday night matchup between NFC heavyweights.

The Rams (6-3) will travel to Florida to play the Buccaneers (7-3) Monday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. ESPN will broadcast this game.

This matchup could easily be a playoff preview in a couple of months, with legendary quarterback Tom Brady leading his new team in Tampa and Rams QB Jared Goff trying to break through a competitive NFC West.

Fans without cable or satellite don't need to worry, however, because major streaming services carry ESPN. The only tough part is picking the right one for you.

How to watch the Rams vs. Buccaneers from anywhere

If you want to watch Monday night's game between the Rams and Buccaneers but you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service, a VPN might well get things done for you. Essentially, a virtual private network can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched the game on NBC but you're abroad, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back at home.

How to watch the Rams vs. Buccaneers

Like I mentioned before, ESPN will carry this edition of Monday Night Football, as football fans likely already know.

What you may not know is how to watch the action if you don't have access to ESPN via cable or satellite.

You might consider streaming services that include ESPN in their lineups. That includes Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month. Otherwise, you could opt for YouTube TV or FuboTV for $65 per month.

Sling offers ESPN on its Orange package for $30 per month, but you'd be missing out on channels offered on its Blue plan. You could just avoid making a tough decision and get both for $45 per month.

You should also double-check each service's offerings to see what kind of extras they offer, such as RedZone from NFL Network. You can add that and other sports channels on FuboTV and YouTube TV for $11 per month. Sling offers a similar add-on for $10 per month.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Rams vs. Buccaneers preview

Both the Rams and the Buccaneers find themselves in a race for their respective divisions heading in to week 11 of the NFL season. And both are coming off big wins against division rivals.

The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks last week, meaning three teams in the NFC West have a 6-3 record. The Bucs trounced the Carolina Panthers one week after being embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints, who sit ahead of them in the NFC South.

Both teams are currently slated to make the playoffs as wild card contenders, but there's plenty of season left to go. And this game could determine their playoff fates.

The Rams boast one of the best defenses in the league, but they'll be tested against a potent Tampa Bay offense led by Brady and a stable of running backs and receivers. Brady, for his part, will have to contend with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who's second in the league with nine sacks this season.

The Bucs beat the Rams in a shootout the last time these two teams played, back in September 2019. But 2020 is a different year (in many ways), so be sure to tune in Monday night to see who comes away with a win.