Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6, 2020. He continues to lead the Cup Series standings heading into the playoffs' round of 12.

Racing fans looking for how to watch NASCAR's South Point 400 race this weekend will find plenty of streaming options to keep up with the playoffs.

The round of 12 begins Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NBCSN, the broadcast network's 24-hour sports channel, will carry the action, just not the gambling type of action you'd normally find in Vegas.

Luckily for NASCAR fans who have strayed away from cable and satellite, NBCSN can be found on a variety of streaming services. For our money, Sling TV may be your best bet.

How to watch the NASCAR South Point 400 race from anywhere

If you want to watch Sunday's NASCAR South Point 400 but you're outside your usual viewing area and unable to use your usual service, a VPN might well get things done for you. The long and short of it is that a VPN can route all your traffic through a specific country. So if you're usually in the U.S. and otherwise would have watched on, say, Sling TV, but instead have found yourself away from home, you can use a VPN to make it look like your computer is back in the U.S.. (Which, for all intents and purposes, it will be.)

The trick is finding a VPN that's trustworthy and affordable. And for that, we recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch the NASCAR South Point 400 race in the United States

Diehard fans of NASCAR should be familiar with finding the weekend's race on TV. Lately, you've had to turn to NBC or related offering to get your fix of fast cars.

This weekend will be no different when NBCSN broadcasts the race. Of course, you could find that on cable or satellite, but if you've "cut the cord," you still have streaming options.

Sling, for one, offers NBCSN and costs just $30 a month through its Blue package. Sports fans should note that Sling Blue doesn't have ESPN, but you can get Sling Blue and Orange for $45 a month.

NBCSN can also be found on Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month. YouTube TV and FuboTV also carry it for $65 per month.

Each of those services offers a free trial and can be streamed on popular devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you have a subscription to cable, satellite, telco or streaming service that offers NBCSN, NBC also offers access to live streamed sports events.

NASCAR South Point 400 race preview

Kevin Harvick enters Sunday's race in a familiar position: atop the Cup Series standings. He leads all drivers with nine wins this season, including a staggering 19 top-five finishes.

Harvick won again last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the No. 2 overall driver, Denny Hamlin, faltered and finished in 21st after rear-ending Martin Truex Jr.

Four drivers were eliminated from playoff contention at Bristol: Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Cole Custer and Matt DiBenedetto. Now the Cup Series Playoffs moves on to the round of 12 for three races. The field will be pared down in the coming weeks until four remain for the Cup Series Championship Nov. 8.

Here are the standings heading into this weekend's race in Las Vegas:

Kevin Harvick, 3,067 points Denny Hamlin, 3,048 points Brad Keselowski, 3,035 points Joey Logano, 3,022 points Chase Elliot, 3,021 points Martin Truex Jr., 3,016 points Alex Bowman, 3,009 points Austin Dillon, 3,005 points Aric Almirola, 3,005 points Kyle Busch, 3,004 points Clint Bowyer, 3,004 points Kurt Busch, 3,001 points

Logano won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in February, before the pandemic upended all of our lives and the sports calendar (remember the simple times?). He'll look to do so again this weekend to improve his position in the standings and boost his chances of winning the championship in November.