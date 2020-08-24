How to watch the Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers live stream

Teams cannot afford losing streaks if they’re to make the 2020 MLB postseason, which is why this Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers matchup is so crucial. Facing off against the team with the best record in the American League — the Oakland Athletics — doesn't bode well for a reeling Rangers squad. Still, anything can happen in these divisional matchups, so Texas needs to bring its A-Game.

What to watch for in the Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers game:

These two teams are trending in the exact opposite direction at this point in the tumultuous 2019-20 MLB season. On one side, you’ve got a Texas Rangers squad that couldn’t be struggling any more than they already are. The Rangers’ recent three-game trip to Seattle extended their losing streak to eight games, giving the Mariners a chance to overtake the third spot in the AL East.

Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics are taking care of business left and right. Through 29 games, the Athletics have the second-best record in baseball with a 69 percent winning percentage. Right-handed relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has been a revelation for them with 21 strikeouts and league-leading nine saves on the season. The 31-year-old is part of a pitching core that ranks fifth in the major leagues in Earned Run Average (ERA) at 3.54.

Their defense has been spectacular, but they’ve matched it with a balanced offensive attack. Oakland has six players with at least 20 hits this season led by third baseman Matt Chapman (30 hits, 22 RBI). The A’s batting average on the season isn’t actually very high this season, but they do hit a lot of dingers. They are the only team below a .230 batting average with at least 40 home runs or 115 total runs batted in.

Oakland defeated Texas in their three earlier meetings this season by a total scoring tally of 17-9, which bodes well for their chances in this one. However, you can’t count the Rangers out just yet. Despite falling apart against the Mariners in their three-game road trip, they have a winning record at Globe Life Park this season.

