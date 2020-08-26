How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals live stream

After a huge showing in the first meeting between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, catcher J.T. Realmuto looks to double down.

Each team has something to prove in the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals matchup on Wednesday evening. After a resounding victory by the Phillies in their previous matchup, the Nationals will look to retaliate from that five-run loss. They need every win they can get as they sit at the bottom of the NL East.

What to watch for in the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals:

Catcher J. T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies has got to feel good after his performance in the 8-3 victory over the division-leading Nationals. Realmuto, a trade candidate by most accounts, bombed a deep three-run homer in the third inning to stretch the Phillies’ lead to three. It was his first homer since August 14 and was the ultimate catalyst in the victory.

Realmuto was aided by the efforts of shortstop Jean Segura and left fielder Andrew McCutchen, who combined for four runs batted in. Their pitching wasn’t particularly great, finishing with four strikeouts to eight hits, but the Phillies’ outfielders managed to weather the storm.

The Nationals enjoyed runs from shortstop Trea Turner and right fielder Adam Eaton, but outside of that, the team didn’t have anything to write home about. Their pitching was mediocre at best, giving up eight runs to a team they’re trying to chase in the standings. Washington has now dropped three of its last four games with two games left to go in this homestand.

Left fielder Juan Soto was very quiet in this first meeting between these teams. That shouldn’t be expected to hold as Soto is one of the Nationals’ most reliable hitters.

How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals:

