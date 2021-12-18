How to watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2021 final online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final online from anywhere in the world.

15 celebs entered, but unusually just two remain in the competition.

The three Strictly couples left in the competition were: EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, TV presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, and TV chef and author John Whaite with his partner, Johannes Radebe, the show's first all-male dancing partnership.

But on Friday it was revealed AJ was pulling out due to injury.

It's been another year of stunning routines and incredible talent, but the competition has to come to an end at some point. This Sunday, we'll finally find out who our Strictly 2021 champions will be.

Which couple will be lifting the Glitterball trophy high this weekend and joining the Strictly Come Dancing winners list? Here's how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final online from anywhere in the world so you can find out!

How to watch the 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2021 final online in the UK

Anyone in the UK can watch the Strictly final live on BBC1 and on BBC iPlayer this Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:00 pm.

How to watch 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2021 final online anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

