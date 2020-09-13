How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Premier League live stream online

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton open their respective 2020-21 Premier League seasons this Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both clubs will be looking to start the season off well. Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, the respective managers, know that a good start is vital and will be looking to avoid additional pressure on their roles.

Who comes out on top, and where can you watch it? Let us give you that info.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton in the United States

Sunday's game between Tottenham and Everton will be available in the United States on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, on the Premium tier. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Peacock has three tiers of service. There's a free tier that gets you a good chunk of content, including sports. The $4.99-a-month Premium tier gets you even more shows, including a number of exclusives that you can't watch anywhere else. (And that includes Premier League games.) And for another $5 a month you can get all that without ads.

If you're in Canada, you can watch the Tottenham vs. Everton game on DAZN.

Where can you watch Tottenham vs. Everton in the UK?

On the Premier League's home turf, you'll be able to watch Tottenham vs. Everton at 16:30 on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Some background on the teams

Tottenham Hotspur finished in sixth place last season, and ambitions will be to be competing for a top four finish this time around. They have brought in this summer to date, Matt Doherty a right sided defender from Wolverhampton Wanderers who will strengthen that area. Joe Hart, the experienced goalkeeper, has also joined the club as a back up to Hugh Lloris as has midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton. Three decent signings, but I sure fans will be hoping for more new names including a backup striker to Harry Kane.

Everton finished in a disappointing twelfth place last season, and they have made some good signings already including the high profile signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. Two other good signings are Allan, a Brazilian midfielder from Napoli and Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford. So in midfield, they have looked to transform their options in that position, and they looked to be in a far healthier place in doing so.

It promises to be fascinating to see how the two sides fare this season, as expectations on improvements from last season are expected so will be interesting to see how the game goes on Sunday.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Players to watch

From the home side, we are picking Dele Alli. The England international a couple of seasons ago was seen as being a major star in the coming years in the Premier League but as yet, he has yet to hit those heights. He is still only 24 years of age, and a big season is hoped for from the Spurs fans.

For Everton, we have to select James Rodriguez due to make his first league start for the club. It will be interesting to see how Rodriguez fares in the Premier League. He is massively talented technically, with a lovely left foot which is capable of scoring great goals and setting up opportunities for others. How will he cope with the physical demands and where will Ancelotti try to play him in the team system will be intriguing to watch.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Prediction

We can see this one being a close affair. Tottenham Hotspur having home advantage will be favourites and Everton with a few changes are a bit of an unknown, but we do fancy both teams to pick up a point.

Scoreline prediction:

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Everton 1