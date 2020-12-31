Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith and the Golden Hurricane take on Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl today.

ESPN will carry the game Thursday, Dec. 31, at noon Eastern time from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Despite having a less-than-stellar 3-7 record, Mississippi State managed to edge into a bowl game after a college football season marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Tulsa vs. Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl live online

ESPN can be found on major streaming platforms, which is great news for cord-cutters. You just have to decide which one is right for you and your wallet.

You could go with Hulu With Live TV, which runs $65 per month. That's the traditional Hulu you're familiar with, along with live TV channels. Otherwise, AT&T TV Now costs $55 per month for its more basic package. Both services include ESPN on their channel lineups.

Otherwise, you could go with FuboTV or YouTube TV, which each cost for $65 per month. For an extra $11 per month, you can get a sports add-on with those services that includes NFL RedZone from NFL Network and other sports channels.

Or you could save a few bucks and choose Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN for $30 per month and offers a sports add-on for $10 a month. While that's lighter on the wallet, Sling Orange doesn't include channels you would find on Sling Blue. If you have trouble making decisions, you're in luck because you can get both for $45 per month.

If having local channels is important to you, punch in your zip code on these streaming services' websites to find out what's available in your area. That way, you might be able to find other major sporting events like Sunday football on major broadcast networks.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. See our guides for Sling, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Tulsa vs. Mississippi State — Armed Forces Bowl preview

This year saw a lot of strange things happen. Add Mississippi State getting into a bowl game with a 3-7 record to the list. That's thanks to the NCAA decision to waive the requirement for a .500 record to get into a bowl game.

The Bulldogs' meager resume does include a season-opening win over LSU, the defending national champions. They won their last game of the year over Missouri. They're led by first-year head coach Mike Leach, who has led his teams to a postseason bowl game in all but two of his 19 seasons as coach.

Mississippi State will run into the No. 24 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (a great nickname) on New Year's Eve. Tulsa (6-2) came up short against No. 8 Cincinnati in their conference championship game last weekend. But they managed wins over two top-25 teams this year.

Tulsa is led by senior quarterback Zach Smith, who threw for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.

The Golden Hurricane are outpacing the Bulldogs in points scored, points allowed, yards accumulated and yards allowed. So maybe it's no surprise that ESPN's own matchup predictor is favoring Tulsa.

But this will be the first meeting between these two football programs, so some unpredictability is in the air. Tune in to ESPN to see how it plays out on the last day of the year. Good riddance, 2020.