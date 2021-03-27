UFC 260 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou • Tyron Woodley vs. Vincente Luque • Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Prelims • Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant • Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk • Shane Young vs. Omar Morales Early Prelims • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

UFC 260 has a highly anticipated heavyweight championship rematch tonight, and fight fans who also have the most popular streaming devices need to know how to watch UFC 260 on Roku. While it is hard to get inside the UFC APEX facility as a fan, it can be easy to set up your TV to stream these massive fights. If you want to watch UFC 260 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

On March 27, UFC 260 is broadcasting a full night of fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a rematch title fight between the reigning UFC Heavyweight champion and his number one contender.

Stipe Miocic (20-3) is one of the all time greats at Heavyweight in MMA, and he has already once stopped the rise of Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (15-3). Miocic is coming off of his trilogy of classic fights against Daniel Cormier, and just as iron sharpens iron, Miocic somehow looks more dynamic and dominant than ever. Ngannou is riding an impressive four fight win streak, and has promised that he has new styles and defenses to avoid a repeat of his 2018 loss to Miocic. Who will emerge once these two big men start throwing hands at each other?

Learn how to watch UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 260 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 260 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.