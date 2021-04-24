UFC 261 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Prelims • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Prelims • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

UFC 261 is ready to welcome fans back in person with a great show you can enjoy anywhere, and fans who also love Alexa need to figure out how to watch UFC 261 on Amazon Fire TV.. Don’t wait until the fights are starting to make sure you have a streaming device you can rely on to stream all of UFC’s latest Pay-Per-View event. If you have a Fire TV device, you’ll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On April 24, UFC 261 is broadcasting a night filled with title fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features three championship fights, headlined by a title fight rematch from last summer.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) is has become one of the highest regarded and most feared fighters in the UFC, and last summer he quite literally stomped all over Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-14). Last time, Usman used his weight, power and tons of foot stomps to dominate Masvidal, who couldn’t get in a strike or a takedown. Can Jorge come up with a new game plan?

Plus you can watch Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili (21-1) defend her title against “Thug” Rose Namajunas (10-4) and Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) as she takes on Jessica Andrade (21-8).

Learn how to watch UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app for Fire TV remotely.

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.