How to watch UFC 263 on iPhone and iPad

UFC 263 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz • Demian Maia vs. Delal Muhammad • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill Prelims • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu Early Prelims • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

UFC 263 has two exciting title fights tonight, and MMA fans are ready to see who gets dethroned by watching UFC 263 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 263 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 in the ESPN app.

On June 12, UFC 263 is broadcasting a night filled with title fights live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two UFC championship fights.

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (20-1) is defending his UFC Middleweight championship in a rematch against Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori (17-4-1). Adesanya is coming off of his first career loss in his quest to become a two division champ, but he still has this strap and he plans to keep it. Vettori scored a win on one scorecard the first time he faced Adesanya, but lost a split decision based on the two other judges.

Learn how to watch UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 online from anywhere

Also Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) will defend against his number one contender Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Plus Welterweight superstars collide as Leon Edwards (18-3) takes on Nate Diaz (21-12).

UFC 263 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 263 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the new "Stephen A's World" series.

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 263 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 263 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 263 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 263 Pay Per View cost?