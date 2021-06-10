UFC 263 has a card stacked with two title fights and tons more exciting action, so all the MMA fans want to learn how to watch Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 live stream online. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, leading up to back to back title fights in the Main Event.

In the Main Event, Israel Adesanya is looking to bounce back from his first career loss by dropping back down to defend his middleweight title. He faces a red hot Marvin Vettori, who was the last fighter to win even a single judge’s scorecard against Adesanya before Jan Blachowicz.

You can stream this grudge rematch Saturday Night with UFC 263 Pay-Per-View featuring Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2?

UFC 263 will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 12, from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

UFC 263 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and the Prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Adesanya vs. Vettori 2.

In the U.K., UFC 263 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 263 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 263 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 263 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN. Both networks will be broadcasting the full Early Prelims and Prelims Cards, with nine total fights including a bout between two Lightweight fighters, when Drew Dober (23-10) takes on Brad Riddell (9-1).

The UFC 263 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 263 Prelims from ESPN on the five largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to score ESPN. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 263 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 — The Main Event Preview

UFC 263 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz • Demian Maia vs. Delal Muhammad • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill Prelims • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu Early Prelims • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya (20-1) is the UFC Middleweight champion, but he’s coming off of his first career loss earlier this year. He attempted to step up a weight class to Light Heavyweight in the hopes of becoming a two division title holder. Instead, Adesanya found himself at a significant size disadvantage against Jan Blachowicz, and he couldn’t overcome it. Adesanya lost on all three scorecards after spending most of the fight pinned down on the mat.

Before his failed move up to Light Heavyweight, Adesanya had been incredibly dominant. Only once in his career has he even had a split decision, winning 15 fights by knockout and another four by unanimous decision. That split decision was his 2018 fight against Marvin Vettori. In that first fight, Adesanay fought well enough to win but he wasn’t satisfied with his performance. Now he has the opportunity and motivation to put on the show he believes he should have last time.

Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori (17-4-1) is the third ranked contender for the UFC Middleweight crown, and he’s been absolutely red hot since that loss to Adesanya three years ago. He has won five straight fights, including two back-to-back main event wins over ranked opponents. But all these wins won’t mean much unless he has a better answer for what Adesanya has over him. Vettori gives up 4 inches in height and 6 inches in reach to the champ.

In the last fight he wasn’t able to break through Adesanya’s takedown defense. There were still some things Vettori did with success, especially by fighting with such an aggressive style. For Vettori to have a chance, he may have to take a crazy risk by charging right at the champ early. If it doesn’t work, it could mean a quick sleep for the Italian Dream.

UFC 263 has more for fans than just one Main Event Fight. There are two title fights on this card along with a third fight with two fan favorites going head to head. Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) will defend against his number one contender Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). Also Welterweight superstars collide as Leon Edwards (18-3) takes on Nate Diaz (21-12).

How to watch UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

