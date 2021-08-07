How to watch UFC 265 on iPhone and iPad

UFC 265 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Prelims • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez • Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Prelims • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto • Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

UFC 265 has Lewis vs. Gane in the main event tonight, and MMA fans are ready to see who wins this trilogy by watching UFC 265 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 265 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Lewis vs. Gane in the ESPN app.

On August 7, UFC 265 will be broadcast live from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest baddest heavyweight fighters in the UFC fighting for an interim title.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (25-7) is already deserving of a proper shot at the undisputed heavyweight title, but the Champion Francis Ngannou needed just a little more time to recover from his last fight. Instead of waiting, the UFC has lined up an interim title fight for Lewis, but he’s going to have to take on a powerful new foe. That opponent is Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (9-0), an undefeated fighter who was the heavyweight champion in a smaller promotion earlier in his career. Can Gane beat the “Black Beast” and earn his way into the octagon with Ngannou?

Learn how to watch UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane online from anywhere

UFC 265 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN2, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 265 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the new "Stephen A's World" series.

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 265 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 265 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 265 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 265 Pay Per View cost?