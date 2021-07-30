How to watch U.S. vs. Mexico in CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

The Olympics isn’t the only major sporting event going on right now, the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament is coming to a conclusion with a U.S. vs. Mexico final on Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The CONCACAF (a mouthful in itself, but technically the abbreviation for the Confederation of North America and Central American and Caribbean Association Football) holds the Gold Cup every two years. The winner of the 16 team tournament is dubbed the continental champion. This year, either the U.S. or Mexico will earn that title.

The U.S. and Mexico are big soccer rivals, so it is always fun when they get to play. The two countries have met six times previously in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, including in the previous tournament in 2019, where Mexico won 1-0. Mexico holds a 5-1 edge over the USA in Gold Cup finals. Also, between them, they have won all but one Gold Cup, with Mexico earning 11 and the U.S. netting six (Canada is the one outlier in 2000).

To get to this point, the U.S. beat Haiti, Martinique and Canada in the Group Stage, while Mexico tied Trinidad and bested Guatemala and El Salvador. In the Quarter Finals, Mexico crushed Honduras while the U.S. pulled out a squeaker against Jamaica. Then in the semis, both sides won one score games, the U.S. topping guest country Qatar and Mexico ousting Canada.

Here’s how you can tune in for the Gold Cup Final between the U.S. and Mexico.

How to watch the U.S. vs. Mexico Gold Cup Final in the U.S.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will air live on TV Sunday, Aug. 1, being broadcast on FS1 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. A Spanish-language broadcast will air on Univision and its TUDN network. Cable subscribers will need to check to see if these channels are available through their package.

For those who have already cut the cord, the broadcast of the game will also be available on certain vMVPD services. FS1 is available on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV (only Sling TV Blue) and Hulu with Live TV, while Univision is only available on Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV (for a monthly add-on fee).

Streams of the Gold Cup Final will be available on Univision NOW, TUND.tv and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch the U.S. vs. Mexico Gold Cup Final in the U.K.

All Gold Cup matches, including the U.S. vs. Mexico final, have been airing on Premier Sports in the U.K., which is available for £10.99 per month through Sky, or £12.99 per month on Virgin Media. Premier Sports also has a streaming option, Premier Player, for £10.99.

The U.S. vs. Mexico final will be on live at 2 a.m. GMT on Aug. 2.

How to watch the U.S. vs. Mexico Gold Cup Final in Canada

Canada may have just missed out of competing in the Gold Cup Final, but viewers in the Great White North can still watch to see how things shake out. OneSoccer is a streaming service that will feature the final match live on Aug. 1. A subscription to the service costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the full year. Beyond the Gold Cup, OneSoccer covers the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship and Mexico’s LigaMX.

How to watch the U.S. vs. Mexico Gold Cup Final from anywhere

If the above methods aren’t immediately available to you, a virtual private network (VPN) is a resource that can help you tune in to the Gold Cup from anywhere in the world. A VPN routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.