How to watch The Masked Singer if you've cut the cord

The Masked Singer is a hilarious show that debuted on Fox back in January 2019. Essentially, celebrities put on wacky full-body costumes that cover even their faces. Not even the other contestants know who's singing. Your job is to try and guess who it is behind the mask as the show marches on. So far talent like T-Pain, Margaret Cho, Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight have donned masks to compete.

What the hell is The Masked Singer ?

The Masked Singer is a singing/reality/game show that sticks celebrities in full-body costume and has them sing and dance for your approval. Only, you don't know who they are. Neither do the judges, or even the host.

TMS is back with the Season three premiere. And it's back with a vengence, with the prized TV slot after Super Bowl LIV. The show will begin Sunday night, Feb. 2, 2020. This season has featureed new masked talents, new costumes, and new opportunities to guess who is singing.

The show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger serving as "judges."

Yeah, it's a weird show. It's one bad edit away from being quite the car crash — which is exactly why we can't look away.

How to stream The Masked Singer if you don't have cable

However if you've decided to cut the cord on cable you might be wondering if you're even able to watch. Well, there is good news.

There are a variety of streaming services that offer up Fox as a local channel which means if you have an over-the-air antenna, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, Playstation Vue, AT&T Now, or YouTube TV you'll be able to watch. Some of the options even include DVR which will let you rewatch your favorite clips!

Over-the-air antenna

With an over-the-air antenna in your setup, you can catch your favorite shows on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. Since The Masked Singer is a Fox show this means that you'll be able to catch each and every episode as it airs.

If you have an over-the-air streaming device , you can also watch your shows streaming to devices on your local network.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

Hulu and Hulu with Live TV very quickly have become a must-try service if you care about live television. Plus there the full catalog of shows and original content like The Handmaid's Tale , and you'll also get a full slate of sports and local channels, too.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Watch all your favorites



Watch it live



Hulu delivers hundreds of hours of awesome television shows and movies including exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale that you can't watch anywhere else. It's also a great way to The Masked Singer each week as it airs.



View

AT&T TV NOW

The cost: From $65 a month after a free trial

From $65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now plans and pricing

How to sign up for AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now Guess that Singer



Tons of options



AT&T Now gives you access to tons of local channels and lets you watch on a variety of different devices. This means you can catch the latest episode of The Masked Singer wherever you happen to be.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one-week trial

$55 a month after a one-week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. Find your locals here .

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV plans and pricing

See all Fubo TV channels

Fubo TV Who's behind the mask?



More than movies



Fubo TV is the real deal delivering TV, movies and the sports you want to watch with dozens of channels available. It even includes a DVR so you can record and rewatch your favorite episodes of The Masked Singer.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange + Blue

The cost: From $40 a month

From $40 a month Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV plans and pricing

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Sling TV - Sling Orange + Blue More of the channels you love



Dozens of channels with what you want to watch



Sling TV delivers dozens of channels covering everything from sports to cartoons. Since it includes local channels like Fox you'll also be able to watch each episode of The Masked Singer to see exactly who is hiding behind each mask.



View

Youtube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

More on YouTube TV: