Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans live stream: How to watch NFL Kickoff online from anywhere

The NFL Kickoff game is ready to start off the fall football season, and Chiefs vs. Texans should be a great game for fans. The defending Super Bowl Champs will face one of only four teams that beat them last season. Sports fans far and wide want to see this game, and many of them will watch it online. Here's how to watch the NFL Kickoff game of Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans live stream tonight.

When is the NFL Kickoff — Chiefs vs. Texans game?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 10. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be broadcast on NBC in the U.S., and will also be available live on Sky Sports in the U.K. as well as TSN in Canada.

This NFL Kickoff game is the first of the 2020 NFL season. It’s traditionally a home game for the team that won the Super Bowl the last season, and this year that honor belongs to the Chiefs.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans live stream in the U.S.

The 2020 NFL Kickoff game — Chiefs vs. Texans will be available on NBC in the U.S. NBC is the same network that broadcasts Sunday Night Football. You can watch NBC online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes live NBC stations in many local markets. Just be careful because the Orange Plan doesn’t come with NBC.

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every NFL game. The service has all the broadcast networks plus ESPN and NFL Network, and now offers NFL RedZone for an additional cost.

Fubo TV has a strong focus on sports, and includes the NBC locals for the NFL Kickoff game. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, and it includes NBC. AT&T TV Now includes NBC, with Chiefs vs. Texans, on all of their plans starting with the $55 Access plan.

Watch the Chiefs vs. Texans live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that fans and families are ready to pick up and go the first chance they get. If that means traveling international, it could make it hard to keep up with all your favorite games that you could have watched at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

NFL Kickoff — Chiefs vs. Texans Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their victory in Super Bowl 58, and their team will be focused on repeating as champions this season. The team has had a few player changes, but as long as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still playing the Chiefs will be a threat to win any game.

In fact, the Chiefs only had one rough patch all last season, when they lost four out of six games mid-season. One of those losses was to the Texans, who came from behind to win on a late touchdown. The Chiefs got the last laugh, but they shouldn’t take the Texans lightly.

The Houston Texans had a strong 2019, but they have unfinished business with the Chiefs. The Texans notched ten wins in the regular season and made the AFC Playoffs. However after beating the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Weekend, the Texans faced the Chiefs in the Divisional Playoff Weekend.

The Texans jumped out to a quick 24-0 lead, and had to be feeling confident but it all fell apart quickly after that. The Chiefs scored six straight touchdowns and never looked back. Now the Texans hope several key additions, including new running back David Johnson, might help them replace the Chiefs as the AFC’s best team.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see plenty of NFL games. Sky Sports NFL channel features Gridiron American football games all season long.

Sky Sports will be carrying the NFL Kickoff game Chiefs vs. Texans on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels at 1 a.m. BST on Friday, September 11. Check out the Sky Sports NFL game schedule for more upcoming games.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are both available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans live stream in Canada

In Canada, many 2020 NFL games are available on the TSN networks. Coverage is spread out over TSN, CTV and the TSN app. The NFL Kickoff game Chiefs vs. Texans will be on TSN.

TSN is available live streaming online as part of TSN Direct. This service allows viewers to pay for an online pass to watch all the great sports from the TSN stations without needing a cable package. You can get a day pass for $5 Canadian, a month pass for $20, or a six month pass for $100. If you get a TSN Direct Pass, you can watch Chiefs vs. Texans live stream this weekend.