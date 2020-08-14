Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins live stream: How to watch MLB online

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan McBroom played a big role in the first series against the Minnesota Twins and needs to keep it up for the sake of his team.

It's Kansas City Royals vs. the Minnesota Twins on Friday, Aug. 14. And the difference between the usual 162 regular-season games and the 60 that the MLB will play this year is immense. With that in mind, this divisional matchup will ultimately have major implications in their final playoff standings.

You won’t want to miss this rematch between rivals on Friday at 8:10 p.m. on ESPN+. The Walt Disney Company also has the epic bundle that combines three high-quality streaming services at just $12.99 per month.

ESPN+ is the streaming service from the eponymous sports network, and it's a must-have for any real sports fan. In addition to a bunch of exclusive shows that you can't watch anywhere else, it's a prefect way to watch out-of-market games and sports that you just won't see on TV in the United States.View Deal

What to Expect from the Royals versus the Twins:

It’s been an interesting start to the season for the Minnesota Twins. Their season slate hasn’t been particularly difficult up to this point with series victories over the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox. They’ve defended Target field with honor, winning seven of eight games at home, but they haven’t traveled particularly well.

Kansas City swept a three-game series against the Twins ending with a 4-2 victory on Sunday. That matchup was galvanized by the return of third baseman Hunter Dozier, who hadn’t made his season debut after testing positive for COVID-19 in late-July. In his first at-bat, Dozier racked up two RBIs with his only hit in four chances at the plate.

The Twins are in the midst of a three-game series against a middling Milwaukee Brewers club. Left fielder Eddie Rosario punctuated the game with a grand slam in the third inning that gave the Twins a lead they never lost. Minnesota is all over the stat sheet this season, ranking fifth in home runs, fourth in earned run average and are tied for second in saves.

Kansas City hasn’t been quite as captivating as a whole, but shouldn’t be counted out. They’re a feisty group with some accurate sluggers with deceptive speed. The Royals rank second in total hits and are tied for second in hit percentage in addition to the third-most stolen bases on the year. Defense and pitching are going to be the keys to success in this matchup.

Minnesota and Kansas City meet for 10 games this season, so there’s plenty of time for the Twins to chip away at that series deficit. To make that happen, they need to take care of business in these three games at home.

How to watch Royals vs. Twins:

As usual, the game will be broadcasted locally by FSNO and FSKC. Those in local markets won’t be able to catch the national broadcast, which will be available on the MLB Network.

However, one of the better bets for an out-of-network viewer is to use ESPN+, which is available for just $5 per month. There’s also a great bundle option available that includes both Hulu and Disney+ in addition to ESPN+ for only $12.99 monthly. Don’t worry, you don’t need to have a cable subscription to get in on the action.

This is one of the more versatile packages available, bringing premium content to the table for your whole family. There is a catch: ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, so if you want to give it a try, you’ll need to subscribe to the service.