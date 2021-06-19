Munguia vs. Szeremeta live stream: How to watch championship boxing online from anywhere

Jaime Munguia and Kamil Szeremeta are ready to step into the right and fight today, so boxing fans all around the world will want to know how to watch the Munguia vs. Szeremeta livestream. Munguia is the mandatory challenger for two different titles at middleweight, but he’s in this fight instead of taking on either Demetrius Andrade or Jermall Charlo.

He could be trying to measure himself with an opponent who just fought for a title, or trying to stay busy after a difficult circumstance with other fighters getting injured. But if Szeremeta starts to take it to Munguia, hold on to your hats because it could be a massive upset in the making. That is unlikely, but anything can happen in the ring so why not today?

Today, you can get in on the action when you watch Munguia vs. Szeremeta in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Munguia vs. Szeremeta live stream fight?

Munguia vs. Szeremeta will take place on Saturday, June 19 from Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The live stream broadcast will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Munguia vs. Szeremeta should start at approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Munguia vs. Szeremeta in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Munguia vs. Szeremeta Fight Night event will start at 8:30 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Munguia vs. Szeremeta expected to fight at approximately 10:30 p.m BST.

How to watch Munguia vs. Szeremeta live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Munguia vs. Szeremeta might have been put on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want, or not aired on TV where you could watch it.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like The DAZN Boxing Show as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. This summer they will have the return of the Matchroom Fight Camp series starting on July 31 with Conor Benn vs. Adrian Grandos. DAZN will also feature a special Mexico boxing series presented by Canelo Alvarez Promotions, with some of Mexico’s brightest rising stars fighting in their home country.

Munguia vs. Szeremeta — The Main Event Preview

MUNGUIA VS. SZEREMETA SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 3:30 p.m. • Munguia vs. Szeremeta: approx. 5:30 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Jaime Munguia (36-0) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (21-1) • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gavriel Rosado • Ibeth Zamora vs. Marlen Esparaza • Blair Cobbs vs. Brad Soloman • Raul Curiel vs. Ferdinand Kerobyan • Alexis Rocha vs. Jameson Bacon • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Demetrius Banks • Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Lozano • Jousce Gonzalez vs. Gabriel Gutierrez • Gregory Morales vs. William Gonzalez

Jaime Munguia (36-0) is the undefeated and highly regarded middleweight fighter from Mexico, but somehow it feels like he still has something to prove. That is unusual for a fighter who has already been a world champion, as he was the WBO junior middleweight title holder back in 2018-2019. Still the old big name on his fight resume is Liam Smith, who is known as much for his famous boxing brother Callum Smith as he is for his own career.

Munguia has shown plenty of power with 29 knockouts, but it is hard to know how much weight to give that given the lack of talent in the boxers he has faced. There also are questions about Munguia's skills as a defender. Kamil Szeremeta certainly doesn’t represent the type of challenge everyone was hoping for Munguia to face this summer, but he still has the experience to hopefully test Munguia in a few new ways.

Kamil Szeremeta (21-1) only has one career loss, but he wasn’t either the first or second choice for this fight against Munguia. Originally this fight was to feature Maciej Sulecki, but he had an injury in preparation for the first fight date. The replacement opponent was D’Mitrius Ballard, but he also suffered an injury and had to cancel. A recovering Sulecki was brought back in, but then withdrew again at the last minute.

Now Szeremeta is in the fight, and casual fans may be confused why that’s such a bad thing. He has a great record, and a previous knockout win over another Mexican boxer in Oscar Cortes. However his one loss was his last fight, and it was a bad one. Szeremeta was completely exposed in his fight against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, and he had the fight completely beaten out of him. The referee ended the fight while Szeremeta was sitting on the stool in his corner because he had been taking so much damage while doing nothing. Can he show that it was just a fluke night, and he can really compete at this level? It’s highly unlikely.

How to watch Munguia vs. Szeremeta live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, boxing is a massively popular sport, so plenty of fans will be excited to live stream Munguia vs. Szeremeta. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Munguia vs. Szeremeta in the U.K. on June 19 and more action in the coming month.

How to watch Munguia vs. Szeremeta live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Munguia vs. Szeremeta on June 19.