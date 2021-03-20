Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream: How to watch boxing online from anywhere

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Maurice Hooker are ready for their welterweight showdown, so boxing fans all around want to know how to watch the Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream. Vergil Ortiz Jr. has gone from top amateur to bright prospect and now he’s on the verge of world title contender. His next step is to find a way to beat former world champion Maurice Hooker, who has moved up in weight to take on this challenge. A win tonight could lead to a fight against one of the superstar champions, and reportedly Terrance Crawford will be ringside for this fight. Who will step up under the pressure?

Tonight, you can get in on the action when you watch Ortiz vs. Hooker in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN.

When is the Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream fight?

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker will take place on Saturday, March 20 from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The live stream broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Ortiz vs. Hooker should start at approximately 11 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Ortiz vs. Hooker in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Ortiz vs. Hooker Fight Night event will start at 2 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Ortiz vs. Hooker expected to fight at approximately 4 a.m BST.

Watch the Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be.

How to watch Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view.

DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. They will have a heavyweight interim title rematch in Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 on March 27 and the massive super middleweight championship unification match in Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th.

Ortiz vs. Hooker — The Main Event Preview

ORTIZ VS. HOOKER SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 9 p.m. • Ortiz vs. Hooker: approx. 11 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker • Anabel Ortiz vs. Seniesa Estrada • Marcelino Lopez vs. Jairo Lopez • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Dustin Long • Luis Hernandez vs. Alex Martin • George Rincon vs. Luis Solis • Hector Valdez vs. Alberto Torres

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (16-0) is a seven-time national champion boxer, and he is ready to make the leap from top prospect to world title contender. In 2019, he was named Prospect of the Year by multiple publications and boxing writers, including Ring Magazine. Then in 2020, he scored an impressive win over Samuel Vargas in one of the first major boxing matches back from the pandemic shutdown. Ortiz knocked out Vargas, as he has done with each of his opponents so far in his professional career. A lot of the chatter heading into this match surrounds what could be next for Ortiz Jr. with a win in this fight. If he can beat a former world champion, Ortiz believes he will be ready to contend for a title himself. That could mean a showdown with Terence “Bud” Crawford for the WBO welterweight championship.

Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker (27-1-3) is the former WBO light welterweight champion, and he’d like to prove he’s still got a title run in him by beating this highly touted fighter. Hooker won his title in 2018 by beating Terry Flanagan, and he successfully defended his title twice. In his third defense, Hooker suffered his only pro career loss to Jose Ramirez, who still has that belt today. Now after a bounce-back win in December of 2019, Hooker has moved up to welterweight. Now he hopes to play spoiler, showing he’s capable of contending in this weight class by defeating this latest Golden Boy.

How to watch Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, Ortiz vs. Hooker is bound to pull a crowd because boxing is such a big sport in the country. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Ortiz vs. Hooker in the U.K. on March 20.

How to watch Ortiz vs. Hooker live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year.

You can watch Ortiz vs. Hooker on March 20.