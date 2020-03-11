SEC Men's Basketball Championship tournament live stream — How to watch online & without cable

Source: ESPN (Image credit: ESPN)

Believe it or not, football isn't the only sport in the Southeastern Conference. Basketball is a big one, too — and it doesn't get any bigger than this time of year. (That'd be March Madness, boys and girls.) And this week the men and women who make up the teams in the SEC are fighting it out to see who's the best in conference before (possibly) moving on to The Big Dance.

Beyond bragging rights, the winner of the SEC tourney earns an automatic bid for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament, also known as the real March Madness. And you don't need cable to see these games.

So put on your favorite school colors and your dancing shoes, and get ready to watch the SEC Men's Basketball Conference tournament online and without cable.

When is the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament?

The SEC Men's Basketball Tournament will be held on March 11-15 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. There will be five rounds of the tournament, with the first and second rounds on the SEC Network. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be on ESPN with the final game on March 15, 2020 at 1 p.m on ESPN.

The SEC is one ranked in the top ten of men's basketball conferences by RPI. The SEC has always been more known as a football school, but any conference that features the #8 Kentucky Wildcats knows how to ball. Coach John Calipari always has his team in a good position to be dangerous in the NCAA Tournament, and a good showing here could secure their spot in a top two seeding. Sophomore Immanuel Quickley won the SEC Player of the Year award, and if he impresses in the conference tournament, he could improve his draft stock for the NBA.

The #20 Auburn Tigers are the only other ranked team in the SEC, but they aren't the only Tigers. Keep an eye out for the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers, as one of this giant felines tries to dethrone the Wildcats. With the SEC likely to only earn a few tournament spots, look for the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs to both push to impress the selection committee.

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Teams and Schedule

All times shown are Eastern

Wednesday, March 11

7 p.m., Game 1, #12 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #13 Ole Miss Rebels, SEC Network

9 p.m., Game 2, #14 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. #7 Arkansas Razorbacks, SEC Network

Thursday, March 12

1 p.m., Game 3, #9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. #8 Tennessee Volunteers, SEC Network

3 p.m., Game 4, #5 Florida Gators vs. Winner of Game 1, SEC Network

7 p.m., Game 5, #10 Missouri Tigers vs. #7 Texas A&M Aggies, SEC Network

9 p.m., Game 6, #6 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Winner of Game 2, SEC Network

Friday, March 13

1 p.m., Game 7, #1 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Winner of Game 3, ESPN

3 p.m., Game 8, #4 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Winner of Game 4, ESPN

7 p.m., Game 9, #2 Auburn Tigers vs. Winner of Game 5, SEC Network

9 p.m., Game 10, #3 LSU Tigers vs. Winner of Game 6, SEC Network

Saturday, March 14

1 p.m., Game 11, Team TBD vs. Team TBD, ESPN

3 p.m., Game 12, Team TBD vs. Team TBD, ESPN

Sunday, March 15

1 p.m., SEC Men's Basketball Championship, Team TBD vs. Team TBD, ESPN

Watch SEC Men's College Basketball Tournament online

The SEC Men's College Basketball Tournament will be shown on SEC Network and CBS. Here are the ways you can watch those networks, and these games online and without cable.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . SEC Men's Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yes, with the ESPN & SEC Network you can see every round of the SEC Men's Basketball tournament.

Hulu with Live TV Easy as a layup



ESPN & SEC Network makes Hulu a solid choice for SEC Hoops fans.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN & SEC Network are available on Hulu, which means it will have the SEC tournament.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 SEC Men's Basketball tournament on Sling TV: Some, with ESPN on Sling Orange. No SEC Network means you'll miss most of the early rounds.

AT&T TV Now - Max Plan

The cost: $80 a month after a free trial

$80 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . SEC Men's Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN & SEC Network on the Max Plan.

AT&T TV Now Take your College Hoops Mobile



The Max Plan gets you most of the SEC Men's basketball tournament.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Max Plan has ESPN & SEC Network for most SEC games, and it also includes HBO too.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . SEC Men's Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN & SEC Network, you can see every round of the SEC Men's Basketball tournament.

YouTube TV More like HoopsTube



Hey Google, let's watch some SEC basketball



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN, ESPN2, & ESPNU for college basketball playoff action.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch SEC Men's College Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to watch college basketball in March online, but you are taking Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.