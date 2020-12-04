Spence vs. Garcia live stream: How to watch PBC boxing online from anywhere

Spence vs. Garcia live stream is bringing a championship boxing Pay-Per-View event online, with the reigning welterweight championship defending his belts against a former two division champ. This title fight will also give fans their first look at one top pound-for-pound boxer after his scary car accident.

Errol Spence Jr. wants to show he hasn’t lost a step even as he spent the last year out of the ring recovering from the night he crashed his car. If he can make quick work of a tough opponent, people are sure to say this king of the ring is back. He will get anything but a warm welcome from Danny Garcia, who brings a mix of powerful hands and a stone-faced toughness to go the distance. Garcia has beaten some of the best in the game, so he’s unlikely to be intimidated by the crafty champion.

You can catch this championship fight on this boxing main card when you watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, available streaming in the U.S. as a Pay-Per-View from Fox Sports, FITE or Sling TV.

When is the Spence vs. Garcia live stream fight event?

The Spence vs. Garcia boxing event will take place on Saturday, December 4 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In the U.S. the live stream broadcast starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. This Main Event will feature four fights headlined by Spence vs. Garcia. It will be available online live streaming from Sling TV, FITE and Fox Sports as a Pay-Per-View.

Premier Sports will carry this boxing event in the U.K.

Watch the Spence vs. Garcia live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

That goes double when the boxing match you want to see isn’t available in the country you are visiting.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Spence vs. Garcia live stream in the U.S.

Spence vs. Garcia will be streaming live online in the U.S. on three different services. No matter which service you pick, you will watch the same broadcast of the Spence vs. Garcia fight night for the same price.

Sling TV is a Live TV streaming service that is offering the Spence vs. Garcia Pay-Per-View online. The purchase of the Pay-Per-View portion will be charged to the credit card that you have on file in your Sling TV account. Boxing fans can also subscribe to the Sling Blue plan, which includes FS2 to let you watch the Spence vs. Garcia Prelims fights all in one app.

Spence vs. Garcia will also be streaming live online in the U.S. and Canada on FITE.tv. FITE.tv is offering this Pay-Per-View boxing event directly from their website. While FITE does offer a subscription service, you don’t need to be a subscriber to buy this Pay-Per-View fight.

Once you order the event, you can watch it on the FITE website, or in the FITE app on iPhone, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices. You can also use the app on your phone to watch the Spence vs. Garcia fight night on Chromecast, XBox One, or smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp and Panasonic.

You can also get the Spence vs. Garcia fight event from Fox. Fox Sports is offering this Pay-Per-View boxing event directly from their website. You can order this title fight night at FoxSports.com, and then watch it in the Fox Sports app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Xbox One.

Spence vs. Garcia live stream — The Main Event Preview

SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Prelims: 7 p.m., FS2 and Fox Deportes • Main card: 9 p.m., Fox Sports Pay-Per-View The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows: Pay Per View Main Event • Errol Spence Jr. (26-0) vs. Danny Garcia (36-2) • Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed • Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana • Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Flores Prelims • Issac Avelar vs. Sakaria Lukas • Vito Mielnicki vs. Steven Pulluaim • Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado

Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0) is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion, and he’s consistently ranked near the top of any serious boxing pound-for-pound list. This undefeated fighter out of Long Island, New York became a world champion three years ago with a tough TKO win over British boxer Kell Brook. Since then it has been hard for Spence to find a real challenge. He finished off both Lamont Peterson and Carlos Ocampo in his first two defenses. While his last two fights against Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter went the distance, Spence clearly won both fights.

It’s been over a year since Spence last fought, as he crashed his Ferrari in a terrible accident last October, leaving him hospitalized. Many people expected Spence, who was convicted of driving while intoxicated as a result of the crash, to come back with an easier opponent after dealing with his injuries. Instead he is facing a legitimate contender to his titles in Garcia. If he wins, and he is heavily favored to do just that, Spence will hear a lot of questions about fighting WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in 2021.

Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2) is a highly ranked welterweight boxer, in large part because he previously held world titles at both welterweight and light welterweight divisions. Garcia’s boxing resume features so many big names in the sport, and he is a serious candidate for the boxing hall of fame some day. As light welterweight champion, he beat Amir Khan, Erik Morales and Zab Judah among others. His only two losses came in close fights for welterweight titles, dropping 12 round decisions to both Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman.

They say styles make fights, and Garcia is well known to rely on a strong chin and powerful counter left that can do a lot of damage. He may be at a slight disadvantage to the highly skilled styles of Spence, but if he can land the counter hook at a perfect time, he could shock the world.

How to watch Spence vs. Garcia live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans can easily watch Spence vs. Garcia broadcast in the U.K. on the Premier Sports channels.

Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 will have this championship boxing event starting at 2 a.m. British time.

Premier Sports is available as part of several pay TV packages in the U.K., including Sky. However, you can sign up for a streaming only package called Premier Player Online Only for £9.99 a month.