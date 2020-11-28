Tyson vs. Jones live stream: How to watch boxing online from anywhere

Tyson vs. Jones live stream is almost here, and both fight freaks and casual sports fans are excited to learn how to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition fight. This fight may be an exhibition, but there are also some real exciting professional boxing matches on this fight card.

Once people heard that Iron Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be returning to the ring, they got excited enough that they may have missed the details of this exhibition. If you are looking for this to be like Tyson vs. Holyfield or Jones vs. Trinidad, you might be let down. The rules are here to protect the fighters, with two minute rounds, larger gloves with more padding, no knockouts and no official judges to declare a winner. But this fight could be just what the world needs. These two legends of the sport are going to get back into the ring and try to put on a show for the fans. You won’t get a serious title fight in this main event, but you can find something that’s electric, unpredictable and even fun. We could all use a little fun about now.

Tonight you can catch this exhibition fight as part of this main card of boxing when you watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. streaming in the U.S. on FITE.tv Pay-Per-View.

When is the Tyson vs. Jones live stream fight event?

The Tyson vs. Jones boxing event will take place on Saturday, November 28 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

FITE.tv Pay-Per-View will carry the event in the U.S. and Canada, with the live stream broadcast starting at 9 p.m. Eastern. This Main Event will feature four fights headlined by the exhibition fight of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

BT Sport Box Office will carry this event as a Pay-Per-View in the U.K. The Main Card of the Pay-Per-View will begin at approximately 2 a.m.

The Prelims card of the event will stream for free on the social media app Triller.

How to watch Tyson vs. Jones live stream in the U.S.

Tyson vs. Jones will be streaming live online in the U.S. and Canada exclusively on FITE.tv. FITE.tv is offering this Pay-Per-View boxing event directly from their website. While FITE does offer a subscription service, you don’t need to be a subscriber to buy this Pay-Per-View fight.

Once you order the event, you can watch it on the FITE website, or in the FITE app on iPhone, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices. You can also use the app on your phone to watch the Tyson vs. Jones fight night on Chromecast, XBox One, or smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp and Panasonic.

Tyson vs. Jones live stream — The Main Event Preview

SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Prelims: 8 p.m. Triller • Main card: 9 p.m., FITE.tv The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows: Pay Per View Main Event • Mike Tyson (50-6) vs. Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) • Jake Paul (1-0) vs. Nate Robinson (debut) • Badou Jack (22-3-3) vs. Blake McKernan (13-0) • Hasim Rahman Jr. (9-0) vs. Rashad Coulter (1-0) Prelims • Jamaine Ortiz (13-0) vs. Sulaiman Segawa (13-2-1) • Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (8-0) vs. Edward Vasquez (8-0) • Juiseppe Cusumano (18-3) vs. Gregory Corbin (15-3)

“Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6) is one of the best known boxers in the world as a Hall of Fame fighter and self proclaimed “Baddest Man on the Planet”. Tyson was the longtime heavyweight champion of the world, from his first title win in 1986 to his 1996 loss of the WBA title to Evander Holyfield. You may know Iron Mike from his amazing knockout victories, when he would end fights in fantastic fashion and sometimes in seconds. Or you could remember him for his two losses to Holyfield, where he was disqualified for biting his opponents ear in the massive second fight.

There is also a good chance you know Tyson from his post championship boxing career as an actor, YouTube creator, or podcaster. Tyson has gotten into a lot of trouble including a stint in prison for rape, and he said and done a lot of bad things. Recently he has talked about taking ownership of his deed, and dealing with mental health troubles in surprisingly open ways. This fight won’t feature the intense young man who viciously beat Michael Spinks in the first round to win The Ring title, but it could be fun to see what an older and healthier Tyson will be like in the ring.

Roy “Superman” Jones Jr. (66-9) is also a legend of the boxing ring, and unlike Tyson, he was a World Champion at many different weight classes from middleweight up to heavyweight. He was named the fighter of the decade for the 1990s, going 36-1 over the decade of a very active fight schedule. Jones may be best known for his two fights against Bernard Hopkins, which he split, or his trilogy of fights against Antonio Tarver.

Like Tyson, Jones has had careers outside of the ring, including time as a rapper. He released solo rap albums and joined the group Body Head Bangerz where he released an album with big names like Bun B, Lil’ Flip and Mike Jones (who?). He’s also known for his dual citizenship between the U.S. and Russia. He has a Russian passport, and fought many of his fights in the country. The incredible speed Jones had during most of his career may have faded, but he’s sure to bring the technical skills he perfected to this exhibition. He will be the fresher fighter since he last fought professionally in 2018.

Watch the Tyson vs. Jones live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

That goes double when the boxing match you want to see isn’t available in the country you are visiting.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Tyson vs. Jones live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Tyson vs. Jones on BT Sport Box Office Pay-Per-View. This night of boxing starts at 2 a.m. British time, and the Pay-Per-View will cost you £20.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of Tyson vs. Jones in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.