UFC 256 Prelims live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

Swanson vs. Pineda is shaping up to be a good one, and a big deal for the careers of both fighters.

UFC 256 Prelims are going to make Saturday Night a big one for MMA fans, who are seeking out the best options for how to watch UFC 256 Prelims live stream. UFC will have five exciting fights live as part of the Early Prelims and Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 256 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 256 Prelims features a featherweight battle between a long time vetern trying to hold on and a fighter trying to prove himself in his return to the UFC.

You can watch the UFC 256 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN2. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 256 PPV main card, including the Figueiredo vs. Moreno main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN2, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 256 Pay-Per-View featuring Figueiredo vs. Moreno.

UFC 256 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira • Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba • Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza • Junior Dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane Prelims • Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda • Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev • Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo • Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes Early Prelims • Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett

When is UFC 256?

UFC 256 will be broadcast live on Saturday, December 12, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 256 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 7 p.m., airing on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m., with four fights on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Figueiredo vs. Moreno.

In the U.K., UFC 256 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 256 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 256 Prelims you can choose between ESPN2 or ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Featherweight hopefuls, when Cub Swanson (26-11) takes on Daniel Pineda (27-13).

You can get the full UFC 256 Prelims , including the Early Prelims, as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Swanson vs. Pineda. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course.You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 256 Prelims from ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 256 Prelims begins on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn all about UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno: How to watch online from anywhere

Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service just added ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels .) You can also watch the UFC 256 Prelims on YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, and they could be better options for big time fans of other sports too, because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Hulu with Live TV: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $55 a month after a one week trial

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan: $55 a month after a free trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

UFC 256 Prelims — Swanson vs. Pineda Preview

The UFC 256 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Men’s Featherweight fighters, as Cub Swanson takes on Daniel Pineda.

Cub “Killer” Swanson (26-11) is a long time MMA fighter, with nine years of bouts against some of the best in the Featherweight division. He has wins over great fighters like Dustin Poirier, and many of his losses are to huge names like Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. The challenge for Swanson in this fight is about figuring out what he has left in the tank. Swanson is coming off of a win, but that most recent fight was from last October. Before that, Swanson lost four straight fights dating back to December of 2017. He may be incredible fun to watch as a scrappy fighter, but at 37 years old, Swanson needs to prove he can win consistently to keep his career going.

Daniel “The Pit” Pineda (27-13-2) is in his second stint with the UFC, and he wants to prove that this time he’s the real deal. In his first stretch with UFC from 2012 to 2014, Pineda went 3-4 overall, but he lost four of his final five fights in that run. He regrouped, and spent time in Legacy, Bellator and Fury FC working his way back up the ranks by scoring win after win. He even had a strong run in the PFL tournament last year, but it was wiped away after he had a positive drug test. Now he’s back in the UFC, and coming off a win in August over Herbert Burns. A win here over a tested fighter like Swanson could propel Pineda up into the top group of fighters.

How to watch UFC 256 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 256 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Figueiredo vs. Moreno live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 256 Figueiredo vs. Moreno starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 256 Pay-Per-View?