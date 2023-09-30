How to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions: live stream the AFL Grand Final 2023 game online and on TV for free

There really is nothing like AFL Grand Final weekend and the 2023 showpiece between Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions is sure to be a thriller. Australia's most-watched sporting event of the year, the Grand Final features the Aussie rules football season's two best sides duking it out to become AFL champions and earn all the bragging rights. Do not miss this one.

Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL Grand Final 2023 is airing for FREE in the Australia on Channel Seven and the broadcaster's streaming service 7Plus, with a paid option all around the world with the Watch AFL streaming service. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch AFL Grand Final 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Date: Saturday, September 30 ► Time: 12.30 pm ET / 9.30 pm PT (Friday) / 5.30 am UK / 2.30 pm AEST AU: Channel Seven| 7Plus (free)

Thirteen long years have passed since Collingwood last won the AFL Grand Final and the Magpies team is desperate to make up for lost time. The 15-time Premiership champions is a rejuvenated force under senior coach Craig McRae, who took the side from 17th to fourth in his first season in 2022, and has now reached to a first final since a defeat to West Coast Eagles in 2018. Captain Darcy Moore has shone in his new leadership role this term and the key defender will again need to be much to the fore if Collingwood are to end their trophy drought.

Brisbane has had to wait even longer to lift the famous trophy, their last Grand Final win coming a full two decades ago in 2003, beating today's opponents for a third successive year in the big one. Beaten finalists in 2004, the Lions hasn't been back to the final since and that historic three-peat under captain Michael Voss remain the only Premiership titles in the club's history. Senior coach Chris Fagan has secured three Top 2 finishes since taking over in 2017, despite claiming the wooden spoon in his first season, and Brisbane is quietly confident of taking Aussie rules' biggest prize again, with goalkicker Charlie Cameron in fine form.

Don't miss the Collingwood vs Brisbane live stream by reading on so you know how to watch the AFL Grand Final 2023, whether you're at home or traveling abroad.

How to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane in Australia for free

In Australia, free-to-air broadcaster Channel 7 and its streaming service 7Plus is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 AFL Grand Final, so you'll be able to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions, including that pregame show from Kiss, followed by a 2.30 pm AEST kick-off.

Channel 7 and 7Plus are free to watch Down Under. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane in the U.S., U.K. and rest of the world

If you're a massive Aussie rules fan not based Down Under, don't worry, you can still catch all the action from Collingwood vs Brisbane in the AFL Grand Final 2023 from the MCG. The Watch AFL streaming service is where you need to go for a live stream of the final, though be warned it'll set you back $46 for the privilege.

Kick-off in the U.S. is 12.30 am ET and 9.30 pm ET (Friday evening). In the U.K., get the coffee ready for a 5.30 am U.K. start.

Remember, if you're abroad while the game's on, you can watch the AFL Grand Final 2023 live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane everywhere else

What do you do if your country isn't showing AFL Grand Final 2023, or you're traveling abroad while the game's on and don't want to miss out on your regular service?

Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the AFL Grand Final 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are.

