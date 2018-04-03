What channels do you get with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the most popular streaming service. It has a lot of channels available, and a lot of add-on packages beyond that. It's also just a tad confusing.

Instead of just giving you a list of all the channels that are on Sling TV, we need to break it down by package. Fortunately, there are only two. There's Sling Orange, and Sling Blue. Some of the channels that are on Orange aren't available on Blue. Maybe you're fine with that. Maybe you'll want both.

And maybe you'll need to dive into the myriad add-ons Sling makes available under the guise of it being "a la carte" TV. And it is — it just requires some additional brain power on your part.

So here's what you need to know: