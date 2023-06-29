24/7 SNL, Real Housewives and Kardashians channels coming soon to Amazon Freevee

If you love watching The Real Housewives all day every day, or if classic episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians around the clock is your dream, or if classic clips from SNL floats your boat, then NBCUniversal's move to launch close to 50 new streaming channels on Amazon FreeVee this July is for you.

NBCUniversal is digging deep within its programming vault to bring dozens of shows and movies to about four dozen free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels on Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play. The move allows the company to profit from these library titles while offering them to viewers for free. It's a win-win.

What's more is that the NBCUniversal content spans their impressive portfolio which includes entertainment, news, sports and movies. They're also creating several Spanish-language channels that incorporate some of the best programming from Telemundo, including news and telenovelas.

Some of the more popular network entertainment channels are being named "vaults," so as an example the Saturday Night Live channel will be known as the SNL Vault, featuring sketches and clips from the show.

Take a look at some of the other channels coming to Amazon FreeVee:

E! Keeping Up: features episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spinoffs

Bravo Vault: home to some of Bravo's biggest hits

Million Dollar Listing Vault: from LA to New York, San Francisco and Miami, these are all the shows in the MDL family

Oxygen True Crime Archives

Real Housewives Vault

Top Chef Vault

American Crimes

Golf Pass: golf news, features and lessons

Universal Action: featuring shows like Knight Rider, Magnum P.I. and The A-Team

Universal Crime: Columbo, Kojak, The Rockford Files and more

TNBC: featuring popular shows from Teen NBC like Punky Brewster, City Guys and Major Dad

Universal Westerns

Murder, She Wrote: yes, 24/7 Jessica Fletcher!

Saved by the Bell: the original series, The College Years and The New Class

Universal Monsters: the old classics come to life, including Frankenstein, Dracula and The Wolf Man

Peacock subscribers will also have access to the new NBCUniversal FAST channels, which will be added to the streaming platform's existing lineup of free shows, which includes shows and news programming like Dateline, NBC News Now, Today all Day as well as local NBC and Telemundo coverage.