From left, Seth Doane, Wesley Lowery, Enrique Acevedo, and Laurie Segall on "60 Minutes Plus" on Paramount Plus.

Paramount+ isn't all about entertainment. It's not all about movies. It's not all about sports. (Though you most certainly will watch live sports on Paramount+.) It's not all about kids and families.

It's also about going deeper into the news. And there's no better way to do that than with the storied 60 Minutes franchise, and the new 60 Minutes+.

The name may rely on the crutch that is the "plus" phenomenon, but the news is what's really important. And you'll get it from such journalists as Laurie Segall, Wesley Lowery, Enrique Acevedo, and Seth Done.

“I’m proud to be working with such a group of talented journalists bringing the 60 MINUTES tradition to a new platform,” executive producer Jonathan Blakely said in a press release. “Laurie, Wesley, Enrique, Seth and our entire team are going to make 60 MINUTES+ a standout program for a new and growing audience.”

The first three 60 Minutes+ episodes have dropped in conjunction with the March 4 premiere of Paramount+, and the first installment also is available as a preview on YouTube.

The first episode of 60 Minutes+ features Laurie Segall interviewing Jacob Chansley, better known as the fur helmet-wearing "QAnon Shaman" who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

It's one of those interviews in which you have to wonder just why Chansley's attorney allowed him to speak on camera in the first place. (Or whether he simply lost that battle.) He's been charged with a pair of felonies and four misdemeanors, including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and is being held in custody.

Chansley said what he did was about "creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. Okay? I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room. And I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber. Because it was my intention to bring divinity, and to bring God back into the Senate."

So there's that.

Segall also spoke with Chansley's mother in the interview. It's all a hell of a watch, and the show news magazine a good chance at earning a place among the best Paramount+ shows.

60 Minutes+ is exclusively available on the Paramount+ streaming service, which is now available. The former (and expanded) CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $5.99 a year with advertising, or $9.99 or $99.99 a year if you don't want to endure ads on the on-demand content. Those prices also get you streaming access to your local CBS affiliate.

A less expensive, $4.99-a-month option will be coming in July 2021, but you'll lose out on the local CBS affiliate access with that plan. The $9.99 ad-free plan will remain.

You can watch Paramount+ on Roku, and it's also available on other major streaming platforms, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, various smart TV platforms, and in a web browser.