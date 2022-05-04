90 Day Fiancé's Anna and Mursel welcome new baby

Anna-Marie and Mursel Mistanoglu, who are currently appearing in 90 Day Diaries season 3, have officially announced that they've welcomed their first child together, baby boy Gokhan John. Born on April 11, five weeks ahead of his expected due date, the baby is a joyous addition to the family, especially given his journey into this world was quite unique.

Back in July 2021, Anna announced on her Instagram that she and her husband were sending three of her fertilized embryos to the reproductive company Adonis Fertility International and the company would be impregnating their Ukrainian surrogate.

At the time when Anna and Mursel opted to use a surrogate from Ukraine to help them fulfill their dream of having a baby, neither one of them could have predicted that a Ukrainian/Russian conflict would begin in February of this year. In fact, viewers of 90 Day Diaries season 3 will recall in the most recent episode it appeared as if the couple’s most pressing concern in preparation for their child was building a crib and Mursel learning how to properly change diapers.

With the conflict serving as the backdrop to their child’s birth, the couple was thankfully able to pick up the new baby from Ukraine using the nonprofit Dynamo Project. Anna again took to her Instagram account to detail how the organization was able to help provide them with safe travels in and out of the country. Honestly from the story she tells, including a mention of how Mursel had to stay in Poland while she went to Ukraine without him due to an issue with his Visa, we wish the TLC cameras were rolling. It's unclear if the arrival of baby Gokhan John will be included in the current season of 90 Day Diaries.

In other baby news, if you didn’t know, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child. While this is exciting news for the couple, we as fans can’t help but wonder if a second baby will diffuse some of the tension with Elizabeth’s family.

After all the arguments and the physical fight between Andrei and her relatives in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6, it would be nice to see them rally around a new baby and bury the hatchet in possible future episodes of the series. If nothing else, as shown in this season of 90 Day Diaries, Elizabeth and Andrei will hopefully have their "custom house" ready to welcome their new baby.

90 Day Fans react to Anna and Mursel’s baby announcement

It looks like 90 Day universe fans are beyond delighted for the birth of Anna and Mursel’s baby and his safe travels to the US.

