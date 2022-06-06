A24 to host Everything Everywhere All at Once special online screening June 6

Though there are infinite possibilities to explore in Everything Everywhere All at Once, there is only one place to watch a special online screening of the movie ahead of its digital release, the A24 Screening Room. A24 has announced it is hosting a one-night online event for Everything Everywhere All at Once at 9 pm ET on June 6 (exclusively for the US).

These special screenings have become common practice for A24, with the studio holding them for recent movies including The Green Knight, Lamb and X. It is now doing so for its most successful movie to date (in terms of box office), Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Monday, June 6, date is just one day ahead of the movie’s release on multiple digital platforms for on-demand purchase on Tuesday, June 7. But there’ll be more than just the movie for fans to enjoy. The screening is going to have an exclusive pre and after show, though no details were provided as to what viewers are getting with those exclusive shows.

Tickets are required to attend this special Everything Everywhere All at Once screening, though their price ($20) is equivalent to the cost of purchasing the movie digitally starting June 7. You can get your Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 Screening Room ticket here (opens in new tab).

Multiple options are available to watch the movie in the A24 Screening Room. Viewers can watch online via their computer, phone or tablet (you can connect your computer or cast to a compatible TV) or through the A24 Screening Room app that is available on Apple TV and Roku. There is a four-hour viewing window to watch this special screening of Everything Everywhere All at Once starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American laundromat owner who just wants to finish her taxes but finds herself as the only person that can prevent a catastrophic event that threatens to destroy the entire multiverse. Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate and Jamie Lee Curtis also star in this movie that was written and directed by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert).

One of the best reviewed titles of 2022 so far, Everything Everywhere All at Once currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). What to Watch’s review of the movie described it as a "chaotic thrill ride that everyone should experience." The movie is still playing in select US and UK movie theaters.