ABC swaps The Golden Bachelor in for Grey's Anatomy on fall Thursdays

The 2023 ABC fall TV lineup will look a lot different this year as the network opted for a strike-proof schedule full of reality shows, game shows and sporting events. One of the biggest changes comes on Thursday nights as Grey's Anatomy season 20 gets pushed out and Bachelor Nation moves in.

The newest show in The Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor, will premiere on Thursday, September 28, at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 at 9 pm ET/PT.

The Golden Bachelor features the franchise's first senior bachelor, Gerry Turner, who is searching for a special someone with whom he can spend his golden years. Turner, who is 71, will rely on modern dating advice from his daughters (and one of his granddaughters) as he goes on this journey to find love.

On the other fall Bachelor series, it was announced that The Bachelorette season 20 contestant Brayden Bowers will be joining Kat Izzo from The Bachelor season 27 on Bachelor in Paradise.

In other ABC fall schedule news, game shows dominate the Wednesday lineup on the alphabet network. Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm ET/PT and The $100,000 Pyramid at 10 pm ET/PT. Ken Jennings will be taking over Celebrity Jeopardy! hosting duties after Mayim Bialik stepped down in support of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 returns to ABC this fall and will take over Mondays (a premiere date is not available as of this writing). The series will also be available on Disney Plus; ABC and Disney Plus will share the competition series to help fill the gaps in ABC's fall schedule with former contestant and judge Julianne Hough joining the cast as the new co-host.

Shark Tank season 15 debuts on Friday, September 29, at 8 pm ET/PT followed by 20/20 at 9 pm ET/PT, while Sundays will be split between America's Funniest Videos at 7 pm ET/PT and The Wonderful World of Disney at 8 pm ET/PT.

We're still awaiting word for the Tuesday schedule. All of these shows will premiere on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.