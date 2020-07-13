Actor Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

Kelly Preston — a prolific actor seen in such movies as Jerry McGuire (1996) and SpaceCamp (1986), as well as numerous TV series — died July 12 after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 57.

The news was first announced by People magazine and was followed by an instagram post from Preston's longtime husband, actor John Travolta.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

He continued: "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston and Travolta — married since 1991 — acted in the same projects on several occasions, most recently on the biopic Gotti, with the real-life couple playing the mob boss, John, and his wife, Victoria.

Preston also is survived by her daughter, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. She and Travolta's third son, Jett, died at 16 in January 2009.